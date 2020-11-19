President Donald Trump usually appeals to our emotions and completely ignores logic.
Ignorance can cause us to believe anything. As small children, we believed in Santa Claus. In the past, as intelligent adults, we believed the world was flat when complex education and facts were unavailable.
Today we are often misled when facts are unknown or when facts we believe to be true are really false. Ignorance and missing or misleading information can cause many problems both now and in the future.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring