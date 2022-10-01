SEBRING — Lakeshore Mall was to be the scene of a large dinner party Friday evening.
It was not a black-tie affair, but a blue-collar feeding event for some 400 linesman, grunts, and electricity workers who are in Highlands County to restore power lost to thousands of homes during Hurricane Ian.
Duke Energy is paying Zebra Recovery – a private company that rushes water, food and other supplies into storm-ravaged, fire-damaged, and flood-strewn areas – to feed the workers and their support teams who will stay until the work is done.
The large Lakeshore parking lot already has buses on hand to handle workers. By Friday evening, the parking lot was to be filled with bucket trucks pulling telephone poles and other equipment necessary to replace snapped poles and restring the electric lines now laying on the ground from the storm. In some cases, power transformers will have to be hung to replace damaged ones.
By Thursday morning, Duke Energy crews and lineman subcontractors had begun mapping all the downed poles, their type and the type and size of wires necessary for each strand. They have already designed a restoration campaign that starts at the substations and works outward to residential streets.
A Duke Energy spokeswoman told MSNBC Friday morning that the company would know by Friday night how long it will take to get power, lights, and air conditioning to 100% of Highlands County customers. They reported some 63% of customers were without power immediately after the storm.
Some 400,000 Highlands County customers had been restored to power as of Friday morning, the Duke Energy spokesperson told MSNBC.
Hardee County was hit worse than Highlands, with 99% of those customers out of power as of Friday morning.