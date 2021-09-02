SEBRING — Customers want fresh fruit and vegetables 365 days per year, and grocery buyers want to provide that.
Stores try to buy local, but that gets difficult with growing seasons for local produce limited to certain months, said Gene McAvoy, associate director of Stakeholder Relations at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Southwest Florida Research and Education Center in Immokalee.
That is where Mexican growers, subsidized by their government, have jumped into the American market, particularly Florida. McAvoy said Mexican imports target certain crops at certain times — particularly off-season — at bottomed-out prices.
“It happens almost every year,” McAvoy said. “It started back with tomatoes.”
Native to South America, tomatoes have been grown commercially in Florida for 150 years, according to blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/. While Florida is one of the top-producing states for the vine-borne juicy fruit, Florida’s fields and greenhouses can only plant in February, after the last frost, and in September to have them in the fall and winter.
Years ago, Mexico started importing cheap tomatoes on the Florida market, resulting in a new trade agreement in 2019 to set a per-box floor price, McAvoy said. It may be needed soon for squash, which has come off the boat at $2-$3 per box, he said, when the cardboard box itself costs $1.80.
Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried released a report Tuesday, saying unfair Mexican agricultural trade has hurt Florida growers with a $4 billion total impact.
“The findings continue to be shocking and demonstrate that Florida producers continue to suffer a disproportionate economic injury,” Fried said.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) report states that from 2000 to 2020, Florida saw a 580% overall increase of specialty crop imports from Mexico. Florida’s bell pepper market share dropped 75%, while Mexican imports went up 95%. Florida tomatoes’ share dropped by 52%, while Mexico’s share went up 102%. Mexico also gained a 266% market share in strawberries and blueberries, while Florida strawberries lost 30% and blueberries lost almost 58%.
It adds up to a $23.3 billion gap between Mexican agricultural exports and Florida’s total agricultural value, Fried said, and a loss to Florida growers of 10% to 20% in sales every year — approximately $1.3 billion to $2.6 billion annually, Fried said.
“With agriculture, Florida’s second largest industry, these unfair foreign trade practices and their devastating economic impact should be of greater concern to every single Floridian,” Fried said.
Fried also pointed to Mexican government subsidies, especially for those growing in structures like macro-tunnels, shade houses, anti-hail mesh and greenhouses, which reduce risks, increase yields and control quality and pests. In 2019, growers could get 4 million pesos or $200,000 per project.
Wages aren’t equal, either. Florida’s hourly wages equal Mexico’s daily rates. Fried is asking the federal government to step in and adjust U.S./Mexican trade agreements.
Subsidies are “something we don’t do,” McAvoy said, but the hope, he said, has been to see more tariffs on cheap goods. He’s worked in international agriculture and has seen Caribbean nations impose 100% duty on imported produce.
He’s seen the number of row crop farmers go down, too. Years ago, Immokalee had 300 small to medium-size farmers, each with 50 to 500 acres. Now there are 80.
“It’s difficult. They’re holding on.” McAvoy said.
Many have started setting up farms in multiple states, taking advantage of varied growing seasons.
“It makes them more competitive,” McAvoy said, “because they can have something 365 days a year. It’s a lot easier for the buyers.”