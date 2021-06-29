Food pantry to get fundraising help

SEBRING — When talking about feeding the hungry, most people picture homeless vagrants eating out of plastic bowls.
The truth is, most visitors to Florida food banks have spent all their money on rent and other living expenses.
“We have families, not just homeless individuals coming to our hot food program,” said Jane Breylinger, chairman of Hands for Homeless in Avon Park. “They are families who have shelter, but not enough food – especially in these times.
“They have enough to buy gas and insurance to drive back and forth to work at a minimum wage job, but nothing to pay for food.”
Hunger nonprofits in communities all over the country rely on local donations and volunteers to get food and other items to those who need it.
Hands for Homeless, launched four Aprils ago, uses the model of “local help from local sources.”
“We are a grassroots volunteer organization, what people donate locally goes to the mission here, and we help anyone who needs help.”
It’s a continuing challenge to fund its hot meal program, which runs three days a week; its food pantry is open Monday-Friday and must be restocked. The organization’s community refrigerator on the outside of the center doors at 7 Jim Rogers Ave. also has to stay stocked. Anyone can reach into it and grab some food, “24 hours a day, seven days a week,” she says.
Breylinger’s organization will now receive a little fundraising help from around the country.
“D.O. More,” a medical student charity (D.O. stands for doctors of osteopathy), will join forces with Hands for Homeless and AdventHealth Sebring to raise money for local homeless folks. Their five-day, coordinated fundraiser, from July 24-29, will utilize D.O. More’s social networking platform as well as fundraising by medical students across the country.
“We choose a city and an associated local charity to help raise money,” said Cody Barbari, an osteopath in training. He founded the nonprofit in Orlando. “We go onto Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms and we have about 1,500 students working all across the U.S. who also team up to raise money.”
Barbari, who trained in Orlando and now works in AdventHealth in Sebring, said the money will pay for supplies for the homeless and poor in Sebring, Avon Park and elsewhere in Highlands County, which he calls underserved areas.
“Our goal is to raise at least $5,000 to buy a thousand backpacks and fill them with items Breylinger told me they need,” Barbari said.
The backpacks will contain a three-person tent, ponchos (a good idea with all the recent torrential rains), toiletries, soap, shampoo, shaving kits, and such non-perishable food as canned vegetables, fruit and yogurt.
Hands for Homeless also raises money with its Treasure Chest Thrift Store, as well as from donations from other nonprofits. The Avon Park Elks, for instance, will donate a new refrigerator to the group during a public ceremony on July 3.
To donate money or items for the Hands for Homeless fundraiser, call Jane Breylinger at Hands for Homeless at 863-212-8941.