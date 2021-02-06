A common mistake some new gardeners make is planting too much of the same crop at the same time. Those seed packets are full of seeds, and they’ll plant every one. Should they find success through luck or persistence, they may find themselves with a bumper crop or more food than they can handle. Ah, what to do with 20 heads of cabbage, a bushel of eggplant, or if they are lucky 30 pounds of tomatoes.
The old-timers knew
Back in the day, before my time, people didn’t have the luxury of a grocery store on every corner. Refrigeration was sketchy and the icebox, as they were called, may run short of ice. They also knew that crops came in at certain times and it might be months or a year before the weather was suitable to produce them again. They had to figure out what to do with those crops of peaches, apples, and oranges so they could enjoy them yearlong and throughout long cold winters. It was part of their life so they figured it out. The idea of canning was born.
The abundance food
We hope the grocery store will stay stocked and the electricity will stay on. Why should we expect less? Still, that skill that the old-timers taught themselves has practical application today, and knowing your cupboard is stocked with food, especially what you have grown, is exciting in itself. Let the folk at UF/IFAS Extension, Highlands County take you on the adventure of canning.
Consider a canning class?
UF/IFAS Extension, Highlands County is offering a canning and food preservation class. The class is Saturday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Secret Garden Winery and Farm in Sebring. Click here to register or learn more. Call the Extension office at 863-402-6540 to learn more about upcoming classes. We usually have a different class on the second Saturday of every month! March’s class will be on creating a food forest.
Stay in touch!
In Highlands County, our office is at 4509 W George Blvd., Sebring. The Master Gardener Help Desk is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
That’s what’s new from the Hometown Gardener. Like and Follow me on Facebook at Hometown Gardener.