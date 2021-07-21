LAKE PLACID — On Tuesday evening, July 13, the Fraternal Order of Police held its monthly meeting at 3 Gen’s Restaurant at Highlands Ridge in Avon Park. At the start of the business meeting, Lodge president Rod Dilling made a special presentation to a Lake Placid college student.
A scholarship was offered in the FOP District 3 area, which composes 11 Florida counties, including Highlands. Students were asked to write an essay about policing today since there has been talk of defunding police departments in certain sections of the country.
Florida Gulf Coast University student, Aubrey Lanier’s essay was chosen for a $1,000 scholarship and was awarded to her by Dilling. Lanier’s essay spoke about recruiting new officers and retaining them. Plus, it covered topics that are in the news today.
Lanier comes from a Lake Placid family that is very familiar with law enforcement and corrections. Eight of her relatives are or have been in uniform. Her mother, Kerry Lanier, who passed away recently, spent 16 years in various law enforcement positions. Her dad, Jon Lanier, had been a State of Florida corrections sergeant for many years as well. Her brother, Garrett Lanier, is in the US Coast Guard and is involved in drug enforcement.
After the presentation, Lanier thanked all the FOP members for such a generous award.
FOP Lodge 99 is open to either active or retired law enforcement officers from Highlands, Glades and Hendry counties. The Lodge also welcomes retired officers from around the country who left their departments on good terms.
Meetings are held at area restaurants on the second Tuesday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m.
During the business portion, there are updates from the treasurer, secretary and president.
Committee reports are also included. Either a guest speaker is present or a new member may get up and talk about his or her law enforcement career. Current projects are discussed, too. The meetings are followed by dinner and social time.
If you would like to know more about FOP Lodge 99 or wish to join, please contact Dilling at 863-441-1851.