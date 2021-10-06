LAKE PLACID — For sale to the public: an aging wastewater treatment plant. Interested buyers should contact the Town of Lake Placid.
That’s one way the town might word an advertisement for the de-rated Pugh Sewer Plant it wants to unload. The capacity of the facility, which for years has served homes along County Road 29, is limited to 60,000 gallons a day, not enough for the town’s use. The properties it serves will be transferred to newer parts of the town’s system by a new lift station it hopes to build on a corner of the property. Whether it retains ownership of that portion of the property or seeks access from the new owner is yet to be decided.
One thing is certain: The plant has seen its last days.
“That sewer plant has been de-rated from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection,” Town Engineer Joe Barber told the council recently. “There is not enough depth there for the water table to support large enough percolation ponds.”
Though the council approved the sale of the outdated wastewater plant on first reading on Sept. 13, it has yet to finalize details of the offer – such as price and how much land comes with it.
“The most important message is, nothing has been decided yet,” Councilman Ray Royce said. “The council is 99% sure they want to sell it, and we’ll have a conversation on it before the second reading in October.”
The discussion will focus on how to sell portions of the property while retaining a portion for the town’s use, possibly as a septage facility to dump cake, the solid waste that remains after sewage is processed.
The town might prohibit the new owner from operating the Pugh wastewater plant for private use to make money; it would put the plant in competition with the town’s system, Royce said.
One alternative is to require the new owner to operate a septage treatment and processing plant.
“We’re going to be the utility provider, but it would be great if they want to help the town by providing a place to dispose of sludge,” he said. “That requires the new owner or someone to obtain proper permitting and install screening equipment and other infrastructure. The beauty is that it’s already zoned for that kind of thing.”
The Pugh plant is one less headache for Councilwoman Debra Anne Worley, who worries about sewage seeping into Lake Placid’s many lakes.
“If we can help get septic off the lakes, it’s a win-win for the environment,” she said.
The second reading, or vote, is Oct. 11 at the Lake Placid Government Center. The council hopes to finalize details of the offer at that meeting.