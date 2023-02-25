For Sunday dinner, get Placid Lakes Fire Department BBQ

This is not a UFO or a Chinese spy balloon. This is the barbecue grill the Placid Lakes Fire Department will use to cook up beef and pork Sunday to raise money for its station.

 COURTESY/PLACID LAKES FD

LAKE PLACID — The Placid Lakes Fire Station has been holding a fundraiser for the neighborhood for the past 40 years.

That’s why drivers may have noticed a few firefighters on Catfish Drive this month. There’s no emergency, simply the annual fundraiser for the great and loyal firefighters of Station 39.

