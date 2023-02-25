For Sunday dinner, get Placid Lakes Fire Department BBQ

LAKE PLACID — The Placid Lakes Fire Station has been holding a fundraiser for the neighborhood for the past 40 years.
That’s why drivers may have noticed a few firefighters on Catfish Drive this month. There’s no emergency, simply the annual fundraiser for the great and loyal firefighters of Station 39.
The money goes toward beef, pork and charcoal for the station’s annual barbecue fundraiser.
Fire Chief Mark Fortier, firefighter Dave Holden and other fire personnel are holding their annual barbecue at the station Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
That’s when they’ll fire up the large barbecue trailer/grill they have behind the station, at 300 Washington Blvd., just off Placid Lakes Boulevard.
Though the county’s fire tax district pays for equipment and operating costs for the station, Fortier and his fellow volunteers rely on the fundraiser to buy incidentals for the firehouse.
The station will serve sliced beef, sliced pork, barbecue beans, potato salad, and brownies, usually at about $10 a plate. For more information, call the station at 863-402-7639.