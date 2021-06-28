The Florida Chamber of Commerce’s legislative report card is a reliable, annual reminder of how out of touch the state’s most influential business group is with the priorities of the state’s working class.
Lawmakers who vote for the interests of working families get failing grades from the chamber, while lawmakers who put business interests first make the dean’s list.
This year’s report card, however, also was a notable for the business-related bills the chamber chose not to grade lawmakers on.
Take Senate Bill 2006, which prohibits a business — including the entire cruise ship industry operating in Florida — from requiring that customers show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. To think all this time we thought the chamber wanted less government regulation, not more.
Also missing from the report card was Senate Bill 7072, which infringes on the free speech rights of certain businesses to decide what they will or won’t publish. Sure, the bill was written to lower the boom on big social media platforms like Facebook, but what’s to stop a newly emboldened Legislature from passing more laws that punish other businesses for speech they don’t like?
Another new law that wasn’t graded by the chamber: Senate Bill 2512, which permanently cuts in half the amount of money for affordable housing from a trust fund set up specifically for affordable housing. Less money for housing means less construction. That means less business for Florida Realtors, who are so annoyed they’re backing a state constitutional amendment to restore full funding for housing.
Problem is, grading lawmakers on those hostile-to-business bills would have meant pushing back against the powerful political forces who supported them: Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican leaders in the Florida Legislature.
That’s not going to happen. The chamber these days is, if anything, a subsidiary of the Florida Republican Party, which is the party of big business in Florida, not working families.
We’re old enough to remember back in November when newly minted House Speaker Chris Sprowls offered up a windy, 5,000-word speech that found space to complain about “cancel culture” but never once mentioned the health-care issues still facing many Florida families or the state’s unemployment crisis.
That’s something else the chamber — unsurprisingly — didn’t grade lawmakers on: Bills that would have improved unemployment benefits for workers who need help the most during hard times.
Most reforms were proposed by Democrats and never even got a hearing. But one Republican’s bill did get a vote.
State Sen. Jason Brodeur’s Senate Bill 1906 to modestly increase weekly benefits got through the Senate — with unanimous GOP support. But it never got considered by the House and didn’t rate a grade from the chamber, probably because it would have lowered the grades of Republican senators who voted for it.
The chamber’s report card did acknowledge unemployment in a different way. It graded lawmakers on Senate Bill 50, which expanded the sales tax to all online purchases but dedicated every dime of that new revenue to a tax cut that holds down unemployment taxes businesses pay.
The chamber’s report card doesn’t reflect the values of working-class Floridians or even free-market principles. It’s basically a loyalty test for Republican policies and priorities.
Thirty-one Republican senators and representatives scored perfect 100s on the report card. The highest scoring Democratic state senator was Linda Stewart of Orlando, who got a 70 — a C. The highest scoring Democratic state representative appears to be Anika Omphroy of Broward County, whose B grade of 82 was inflated because she missed so many votes on bills the chamber liked and her party opposed.
Among the bills lawmakers got dinged for by the chamber: voting against another dramatic expansion of school vouchers without any accountability safeguards (House Bill 7045), against a bill that prohibits local governments from requiring new gas stations to also install electric-car charging stations (House Bill 839), or against a likely unconstitutional new law that prohibits contributions above $3,000 for constitutional amendment petition campaigns (House Bill 1890).
The chamber has spent years agitating for laws like that last one, intended to deprive citizens of their right to amend Florida’s constitution. Understandable, from the chamber’s point of view, since a worker-friendly initiative like boosting the minimum wage to $15 an hour would never have become Florida law without amending the state constitution.
We’ve been conditioned over the years to associate F with failure. When it comes to the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s report card, an F should be considered a spot on the honor roll.
An editorial from the Orlando Sentinel.