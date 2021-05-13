As a pet-loving family, our abode has been home to a wide variety of creatures over the past few decades. From dogs to cats, reptiles to amphibians and more insects and arachnids than can be mentioned, we’ve had oodles of freeloaders. Along the way, we’ve learned a few things about care, feeding and habitats to ensure they remain healthy and happy.
Recently, one of our latest members of the family, a bearded dragon named Leo, was transported to his first veterinary checkup. That’s right folks, reptiles go to the vet too. Of course, not just any pet doctor will do because reptiles and most exotics require a specialist. Leo seemed pretty chill about all of it, including the car ride. He had, after all, already gone to The Swamp in Gainesville with our daughter so it wasn’t his maiden voyage, or maybe it was, but more on that in a bit.
Today he was snuggled up in his blanket, held in the sun just so and my job was to ensure he remained calm, and the air conditioning vents didn’t blow into his transport container. A chilled lizard is not a happy or healthy critter. As the lizard nanny, these are special opportunities to bond with my daughter’s reptile and you can bet I was doing a good job.
During his veterinary appointment, the social distancing requirements kept us a bit removed from the action, but I was impressed, nonetheless. I watched how the vet and technician deftly managed handling this live, leather handbag-sized animal with four strong legs ending in long clawed toes. Stunned at how they were able to coax cooperation as they moved him about to look him over, I felt a bit miffed. I can’t even get him to chomp a live cricket from my hand and here she was, opening his mouth to check whatever it is that needs checking inside a lizard gullet.
While full grown “beardies,” referred to as such by their fan base, do have teeth and can bite, Leo seemed to respect the company of medical personnel enough to keep his mouth shut appropriately. As she continued through her health check, the bomb was dropped. Leo would now be the lizard formerly known as Leo. “Leo-la” as he, or rather she, would now be called, seemed unfazed by the revelation. As it sunk in, the only change that could really be reflected on was the custom name plate which had been ordered for his/her tank. Looks like an additional tag will be on order soon.
While the gender switch was a surprise, her additional recommendation to cut back on those fatty crickets was a hoot. Apparently, Leo-la was snacking on a few too many live prey and needs to slenderize a bit. Even worse are those mealworms which apparently are the Oreo cookie equivalent in the reptile world. All of this was news to me, but already known by my daughter. I shrugged it off. Leo-la seems happy basking under her UV light most of the day and after all, what doctor doesn’t tell their patient to lose a little weight? Looks like she’ll also be scooting around the house in the days to come to get a bit more exercise.