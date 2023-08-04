Forbes laughing

Friends of Lamar Forbes said this photograph, posted with his obituary, captured his essence. Rarely would friends and colleagues see him that he wasn’t smiling or laughing, bringing infectious cheer to all. Forbes, retired Sebring police inspector, died Monday at The Palms in Sebring. He was 76.

 COURTESY PHOTO

There's a photograph of Lamar Forbes that shows him leaning back, cheeks flushed, smiling and laughing.

Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said that photo, posted online with Forbes' funeral announcement, captured the essence of the retired police inspector.

