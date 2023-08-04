There's a photograph of Lamar Forbes that shows him leaning back, cheeks flushed, smiling and laughing.
Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said that photo, posted online with Forbes' funeral announcement, captured the essence of the retired police inspector.
"The idea that anytime you walked into his office and him being lit up," Hoglund said. "Just walking in to say, 'Hi,' that's how he would react."
Forbes died Monday afternoon at The Palms of Sebring after residing there for a couple of years. He had worked for the Sebring Police Department from 1993 through 2007, starting just a month after Hoglund did.
Prior to that, he had worked approximately 20 years with the Collier County Sheriff's Office, according to his obituary.
His job as inspector was assigned to criminal investigations, which for the most part had him doing background checks on new prospective employees. That's how former police chief Tom Dettman met him, when he came on board as chief in 1998.
"Lamar was the elder statesman of the Sebring Police until the day he retired," Dettman said, remembering him a a problem solver who was gentle and kind to all.
"Even the criminals liked him," Dettman said.
Forbes also coordinated police presence and cooperation with downtown events as the liaison officer to the Downtown Professional Merchants Association, a role akin to the officer who coordinates now with the Community Redevelopment Agency.
"We called him 'Mr. Downtown,'" Hoglund said, a name Dettman also called him.
Dettman said a police chief worries with 34 officers carrying badges, guns and ammunition.
"With Lamar on the job, I had no worries," Dettman said.
When asked what would be a quintessential "Lamar Forbes" moment or mannerism, Hoglund didn't think it was anything Forbes would do or say.
"It was just his demeanor. He was always so happy. It seemed like he never had a bad day, and it was contagious," Hoglund said. "After you were around him, no matter what, you felt better."
Hoglund also recalls Forbes was a big and tall man — 6 feet 4 inches, with weight to match.
"He was a gentle giant. I don't know if he ever had a bad day," Hoglund said.
Forbes spent his childhood in Naples and Pine Island in Lee County, according to his obitary. He graduated from North Fort Myers High School in 1965, where he played football, making an All-State team and attaining local notoriety as the so-called “Lee County Monster” due to the combination of his large stature and speed.
He attended Florida Bible College in Miami and worked in the ministry at Grace Bible Church in Naples in the late 1960s.
He joined the Collier County Sheriff's Office in 1971, where co-workers affectionately called him “Biggun” and “Tiny.” He later said he joined law enforcement to help people.
Forbes watched every kind of football game broadcast, with his favorite being the University of Florida, and enjoyed various hobbies, according to this obituary. Among those were fishing, organic gardening, mead making, metal detecting, wood turning and genealogy, which led to him attaining the Florida State Genealogical Society’s Florida Pioneer Descendent Certification in 2002.
He also served as a past member of the Masonic Cypress Lodge No. 295 in Naples.
Hoglund recalled Forbes being excited about rebuilding a Volkswagen Beetle, which he got 90%-95% finished before taking up coopering: Barrel making.
"He always involved himself in something unique," Hoglund said.
Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart, who came up through the ranks with Forbes, said he was "a hell of a guy," and "a hell of a cop."
"He was always a pleasure to be around. He was never upset. He was everybody’s best friend," Hart said.
Dettman said of the times he visited Forbes in The Palms, he still got greeted with a classic Lamar smile.
"I don't think he ever had an enemy in his life," Dettman said.
Lamar was preceded in death by his parents; older brother, Gordon “Sparky” Forbes; sister-in-law, Anita Forbes; and brothers-in-law, Robert L. Johnson Jr. and Joseph Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maggie Johnson Forbes of Sebring; his daughter, Jessica Forbes of Pensacola; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and one great-great nephew.
He was a dedicated husband and father, a good master to beloved dogs and a faithful friend.
Services will be held today in Naples. Visitation will take place at 10 a.m. at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave. North, in Naples. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Naples Memorial Gardens.