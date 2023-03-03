SEBRING — A judge on Friday sentenced Jimmy Lamar Ford to life in prison for the shooting death of Alexander Newell in May 2021.

A six-member jury in January found Ford guilty of second-degree murder after a two-day trial. Two eyewitnesses – a relative and a former girlfriend – told the jury that they watched from across the street as Ford walked down the sidewalk and fired a pistol at Nowell and two other men on May 9, 2021.

