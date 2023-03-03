SEBRING — A judge on Friday sentenced Jimmy Lamar Ford to life in prison for the shooting death of Alexander Newell in May 2021.
A six-member jury in January found Ford guilty of second-degree murder after a two-day trial. Two eyewitnesses – a relative and a former girlfriend – told the jury that they watched from across the street as Ford walked down the sidewalk and fired a pistol at Nowell and two other men on May 9, 2021.
The men scattered, but a bullet hit Nowell in the back, nicking an artery. Nowell ran around the corner, collapsed in a church yard, and died. There were two additional victims who were injured but did not testify at the trial.
Prosecutors also played a security video from the block that showed an armed man limping quickly down the sidewalk. The figure then lifts his arm and fires a pistol at a small group of men outside the bar. Jennifer Powell, Ford’s defense lawyer, argued that Ford could not be clearly identified in the surveillance video.
Prosecutor Richard Powell, however, also had the two eyewitnesses.
“Mr. Nowell is dead due to the evil actions of Mr. Ford,” prosecutor Richard Castillo told the jury in his closing argument. “Who says it was him? A girlfriend of five years. She knows his walk, his voice, what he looks like. These ladies had front row seats with nothing blocking their view.”
Powell also called the prosecutor’s case a “rush to judgment,” arguing that Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Du’Wayne Kelly was a friend of the deceased and wanted to solve the case, regardless of evidence.
Kelly denied he’d formed a friendship with Nowell, knowing him basically by sight while on patrol.
It was an emotional two days for the Nowell family, who wept as prosecutors played the video of their son and brother’s murder for the jury. They also sat through photographs showing Nowell’s injuries documented in the Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Ford family was also in court to support the defendant. They sat quietly behind their son and brother, listening to testimony and observing the video. According to Dr. Stephen Nelson, chief medical examiner with the 10th Judicial Circuit, a bullet entered Nowell’s back and grazed both his lungs, which led to bleeding that filled his chest cavities.
“The manner of death was homicide,” Nelson said.