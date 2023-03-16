SEBRING — Jimmy Lamar Ford, sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Alexander Nowell on March 1, faces one more, smaller trial in Highlands County.
Ford was found guilty of second degree murder and discharging a firearm in public (he received 364 days in jail, credit for time served) in his January trial, but a third charge — being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm – was not included in the murder trial. The reason: If the jury saw that charge, they would know he had a criminal past. In the days before his trial, defense attorney Jennifer Powell asked that the gun possession charge be tried separately.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, who presided over Ford’s murder trial, set his gun possession trial for April.
If convicted, he can receive 15 more years in prison.
Powell has also appealed Ford’s conviction to the Second Court of Appeal on March 6.
She wants the higher court to review Cowden’s decisions that she says affected the outcome of the trial.
A court reporter was not present in the courtroom; the reporter instead typed the trial transcript
- while on the virtual court platform.
- The judge did not dismiss a juror after she admitted knowing the detective in the case
- The judge denied a motion to limit evidence
- The judge denied her motion for an acquittal after the state rested its case
- The judge denied her motion for a new trial (based on the same list of complaints)
- The judge admitted evidence to which Powell objected
Cowden questioned the juror about her connection to Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Du’Wayne Kelly, and she told the judge that Kelly briefly worked on hurricane shutters on her home. Cowden asked the juror if that would affect her ability to be unbiased. She said it would not.