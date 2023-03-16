SEBRING — Jimmy Lamar Ford, sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Alexander Nowell on March 1, faces one more, smaller trial in Highlands County.

Ford was found guilty of second degree murder and discharging a firearm in public (he received 364 days in jail, credit for time served) in his January trial, but a third charge — being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm – was not included in the murder trial. The reason: If the jury saw that charge, they would know he had a criminal past. In the days before his trial, defense attorney Jennifer Powell asked that the gun possession charge be tried separately.

Recommended for you