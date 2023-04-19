Ford heads to final trial and appeal court

Jimmy Lamar Ford — already serving a life sentence for the murder of Alexander Nowell – has one more charge to settle.
Before the November trial that led to his conviction on second degree murder, the court allowed Ford to separate one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm or weapon. During the murder trial, prosecutors hoping to convict him for murder played a surveillance video that purportedly shows Ford firing a handgun at three men.
Ford’s face is difficult to see on the video, which is shot from some distance, but a cousin and another witness across the street testified that Ford was indeed the shooter in the video. The witnesses testified that they were across the street from the crime scene when the shooting occurred.
On Monday, Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden set Ford’s gun possession trial for July 10, to which prosecutor Richard Castillo agreed to.
“He’s already serving life, sitting in jail won’t prejudice him,” he said.
Ford’s lawyer, Jennifer Powell, has filed a motion to keep that video from the jury. She also filed a motion to keep the same video from the murder jury, but lost that bid.
“This surveillance video is more prejudicial than probative to the (gun possession) charge,” wrote defense lawyer Jennifer Powell in her motion to strike the video. She also argues that the fact that Ford is firing a handgun in the video “is not germane” to the gun possession charge.
Therefore, Powell asked that the video not be mentioned by witnesses nor played in court during the gun possession trial. If convicted, Ford could receive 15 years.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden will hear and rule on Powell’s motion before the July trial.
Ford also has appealed his conviction and life sentence to the Sixth District Court of Appeals. His appeal is based on objections Powell made during his trial: that the video was more prejudicial but did not show Ford as the shooter; that the lead detective had once sold hurricane shutters to a juror, and that witnesses had discussed the case among themselves over lunch.