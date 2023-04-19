Ford heads to final trial and appeal court

Jimmy Lamar Ford Jr. and his lawyer, Jennifer Powell listen as a judge speaks.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Jimmy Lamar Ford — already serving a life sentence for the murder of Alexander Nowell – has one more charge to settle.

Before the November trial that led to his conviction on second degree murder, the court allowed Ford to separate one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm or weapon. During the murder trial, prosecutors hoping to convict him for murder played a surveillance video that purportedly shows Ford firing a handgun at three men.

Recommended for you