SEBRING — A jury in January convicted Jimmy Lamar Ford Jr. of second-degree murder in the killing of Alexander Nowell in May 2021.
The jury came to its decision after viewing a security video of Ford firing his gun at three men in front of The Joint Bar in Avon Park. The jury also heard testimony from two witnesses who watched Ford shoot Nowell from across the street. They each pointed Ford out at the defense table.
But Ford’s lawyer, Jennifer Powell, will argue for a new trial today, claiming the evidence was insufficient to support a guilty verdict. Powell also claims witnesses, including Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Du’Wayne Kelly, broke rules of sequestration.
She claims the detective spoke with a witness during a break in the trial, a witness who Kelly knew from a business transaction several years earlier. Powell also argues that three prosecution witnesses ate lunch together, despite rules barring witnesses from communicating during the trial.
She also argues that prosecutors “coerced key witnesses to appear and neglected to coerce witnesses who could exonerate the defendant.”
The trial continued with a court reporter doing her job remotely, even though the defendant faced life in prison.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden addressed some of Powell’s concerns when court resumed after lunch. The judge questioned the juror, who had hired Kelly to install hurricane shutters on her home several years ago. She told the judge their business arrangement did not hurt her ability to be impartial.
Powell believes the juror should have been replaced with an alternate at that time.
Powell also objected to the court reporter appearing remotely. Court reporters are usually present in the courtroom during trials. Powell registered her objection to proceeding without a court reporter in the courtroom, though a court reporter typed while on the virtual court platform.
The motion for a new trial is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today.