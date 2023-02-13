SEBRING — A jury in January convicted Jimmy Lamar Ford Jr. of second-degree murder in the killing of Alexander Nowell in May 2021.

The jury came to its decision after viewing a security video of Ford firing his gun at three men in front of The Joint Bar in Avon Park. The jury also heard testimony from two witnesses who watched Ford shoot Nowell from across the street. They each pointed Ford out at the defense table.

Recommended for you