Ford sentencing won't be a simple matter

SEBRING — Moments after a jury found Jimmy Lamar Ford Jr. guilty of second degree murder late Wednesday afternoon, a judge opted to wait until March 3 to sentence him.
The jury had been out for only a short time before they asked to view a security video that prosecutors say shows Ford firing on three men in front of The Joint bar in Avon Park in May 2020. The jury returned to the deliberation room to watch the video.
The jury of six emerged for the last time to deliver their verdict around 4:45 p.m., as the family of Alexander Nowell sat in the front rows of the courtroom, some crying quietly, others holding each other in anticipation.
Moments after the defense polled the jury, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada set sentencing three months out to give officials time to prepare a pre-sentencing report. The report outlines a felon’s criminal history, including previous arrests, jail sentences, probation, and other adjudication.
The report notes whether the convicted person used a gun or violence in the performance of crimes; possible drug or alcohol abuse; whether the defendant was cooperative with law enforcement; employment history, financial status, and other indicators. The sentencing report uses a point system to determine a sentence recommendation. One point usually equals one month.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo and Jennifer Powell, Ford’s defense lawyer, will have time to review the report once it’s created by the Department of Corrections. Powell can object to any inaccuracies in the report, as can Castillo.
“The presentence investigation is being ordered because a defendant’s prior record, including dates of sentencing and release from prison, are important when sentencing the accused to prison as a prison reoffender or habitual offender,” Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said.
Prosecutors can verify the prison sentence with certified copies of fingerprints to prove he committed the crime within three years of being released in prison. Sworn testimony is not required, he said.
“Even without these designations, the court may sentence Mr. Ford to life without parole,” Kromholz said.
There’s another wrinkle to Ford’s sentencing. Castillo announced days before the trial that he would seek enhanced sentences under the habitual offender and prison releasee reoffender designations. Each allows judges to add more time to a sentence.
The prison releasee reoffender designation is given to people who commit serious crimes within three years of being released from state prison. Court records show that Ford was sentenced to eight years for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in 2013. He then shot and killed Nowell in May 2020. If Estrada agrees to sentence Ford under PRR, he can impose harsh minimum mandatory sentences.
In Florida, second-degree murder is punishable by 16 years to life in prison.
According to Florida statutes, a habitual violent offender convicted of a second-degree felony can face a maximum of 30 years in prison, but must serve a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.
The Nowell Family will have an opportunity to testify at the sentencing hearing. They can tell the judge how the murder of their son and brother affected their lives. Likewise, Powell, Ford’s attorney, can present evidence for a lighter sentence. Ford also will have a chance to speak before Estrada or another judge pronounces the sentence.
According to Kromholz, “The defendant’s own trial rights allow his family to testify or make an unsworn statement at sentencing – if that is what the defendant desires.”