Ford sentencing won't be a simple matter

Jimmy Ford Jr. returns to court for sentencing on March 3.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — Moments after a jury found Jimmy Lamar Ford Jr. guilty of second degree murder late Wednesday afternoon, a judge opted to wait until March 3 to sentence him.

The jury had been out for only a short time before they asked to view a security video that prosecutors say shows Ford firing on three men in front of The Joint bar in Avon Park in May 2020. The jury returned to the deliberation room to watch the video.

