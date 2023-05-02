Ford unavailable for Monday hearing; motions postponed

Jimmy Lamar Ford’s hearing to limit evidence in his upcoming gun possession trial – as well as a hearing to allow him to fire his present lawyer – were put on hold Monday because Ford was unavailable to appear in court.
That’s because he was in Polk County for a dependency hearing, according to prosecutors. He will be returned to Highlands once that hearing is complete.
The hearings will be held at a new time and date to be determined, Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden said.
Ford, who was convicted in January of murdering Alexander Nowell in May 2020, is already serving life in prison. In February, the jury viewed surveillance video outside the Joint Bar in Avon Park that captured Ford firing a gun on Nowell and two other men. Nowell was hit in the back as he ran for his life. He collapsed and died in the yard of a nearby church. Ford injured two other men who were with Nowell.
Ford still faces one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and ammunition – the charge that was separated from his murder charge during the January murder trial.
Cowden will set the gun trial date for June, once the court holds the motion to limit evidence and Ford’s motion to fire his lawyer, Jennifer Powell.
Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo, who prosecuted Ford on the murder charge in January, told the judge that he is ready to hear both motions as well as ready to try Ford on the gun possession charge. The charge stems from the night Ford shot Nowell to death.
Ford also has appealed his conviction and life sentence to the Sixth District Court of Appeals. His appeal is based on objections Powell made during his trial: that the video was more prejudicial but did not show Ford as the shooter; that the lead detective had once sold hurricane shutters to a juror, and that witnesses had discussed the case among themselves over lunch.