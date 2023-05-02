Ford unavailable for Monday hearing; motions postponed

Jimmy Lamar Ford approaches the defense podium with his jail packet at an earlier court hearing.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Jimmy Lamar Ford’s hearing to limit evidence in his upcoming gun possession trial – as well as a hearing to allow him to fire his present lawyer – were put on hold Monday because Ford was unavailable to appear in court.

That’s because he was in Polk County for a dependency hearing, according to prosecutors. He will be returned to Highlands once that hearing is complete.

Recommended for you