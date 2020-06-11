SEBRING — If you own land and lost many of your longleaf pines to Hurricane Irma, wildfire or clearing for possible development, Florida Forest Service would like to encourage you to plant them back.
This week, the Forest Service announced the launch of the 2020 Longleaf Pine Private Landowner Incentive Program, in hopes of increasing the acres of healthy longleaf pine forests in Florida.
The program offers incentive payments to:
- Establish longleaf pine seedlings.
- Improve existing timber stands.
- Do prescribed burning.
- Establish native plant understory.
- “Treat” underbrush mechanically.
- Treat invasive exotic plants.
Any private, non-industrial lands within the 58 counties north of Lake Okeechobee, the historical range of longleaf pine, are eligible for the program. Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, July 8.
The reason for the program is to re-establish the ecosystem. Longleaf pine forests, native to the southeastern United States, are among the most diverse ecosystems in North America, Forest Service officials said.
Longleaf pines provide wood products valued for resistance to damage by insects, disease, wildfire and storms, but urbanization and conversion to other land uses has reduced the acreage of longleaf pine forests.
They now cover less than 4% of their historical North American range, and Florida holds more than half of that 4%, with more than 2 million acres of longleaf pine ecosystems.
Federal biologist Laurie Fenwood, as cited by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), calls the longleaf a "wonder tree" because the tree is the most resistant to beetle infestations, thrives during wet and dry periods, tends to withstand hurricane-force winds and both tolerates and thrives from fire.
Fenwood also said it's the best tree for a changing climate.
Before European migration to North America, longleaf pine forests stretched across more than 90 million acres from southern Virginia to Florida, as far west as Texas, Fenwood said. The tree dominated more than half of Georgia, filling the coastal plain from what is now Fort Benning in West Georgia to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in the southeast part of the state.
The tree can grow in a broad range of habitats, from dry mountain slopes to sandy, swampy soils, and evolved to survive and thrive even with the southern pine beetle and frequent wildfires.
In addition, the tree's large taproot provides a firm anchor against strong winds.
Many tree farmers prefer those yellow pines for their faster early growth and easier regeneration, said FWS officials.
The program is supported by a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, with funding from the Southern Company, the U.S. Forest Service, The Nature Conservancy, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as U.S. Fish and Wildlife.
To learn more and access an application, visit FDACS.gov/LongleafIncentive or contact your local Florida Forest Service county forester.