OKEECHOBEE — Due to the recent increase in precipitation, the Florida Forest Service is now allowing limited burn authorizations for certified burners in Highlands, Glades, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Martin and Saint Lucie counties. Citrus pile burns that are on the interior of the groves will be among the things allowed.
As rainfall continues throughout the upcoming weeks, Forestry officials ask that you do not let your guard down. Please continue to practice wildfire safety measures such as avoiding driving through tall grassy areas, utilize proper landscaping techniques for home defense, and safety awareness when conducting activities such as campfires or cookouts.
Contact your local Florida Forest Service office, 772-467-3008, if you have any questions about burn authorizations in your area.
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres.