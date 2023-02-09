Dousing hot spots

A Highlands County firefighter douses hot spots in a burned-out patch between houses and up against 'urban interface' with scrub after a fire Monday in Highway Park. It started when a neighbor burned yard debris in his backyard and lost control of the blaze.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

SEBRING — Monday saw fires in two separate municipalities start from backyard burning.

One in Sebring, possibly accidental, got put out quickly, while the other in an urban-scrub interface area of Highway Park got out of control. It required a full response from Highlands County Fire Rescue, including a tanker to bring extra water.

