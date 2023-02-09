SEBRING — Monday saw fires in two separate municipalities start from backyard burning.
One in Sebring, possibly accidental, got put out quickly, while the other in an urban-scrub interface area of Highway Park got out of control. It required a full response from Highlands County Fire Rescue, including a tanker to bring extra water.
Florida Forest Service arrived at the afternoon fire just as HCFR crews had doused it, established a perimeter and had mopped up hot spots. Both Forestry and Fire Rescue want people to take care when burning backyard debris.
If the conditions aren’t ideal to do it safely, officials said, people should not burn. It’s too great of a risk.
Central Florida is entering a season of less rainfall, more wind and cooler nighttime temperatures, all of which will make brush and scrub more flammable. People can burn as long as no local agencies or governments have instituted a burn ban.
That said, Florida Forestry has established set rules for people to make sure they can burn safely, keep the fire under control and prevent damage.
Open burning, basically burning in a way that smoke goes directly into the air and not through a stack or chimney, is permitted. However, there are restrictions on what, where and how you can burn.
You need Florida Forestry authorization to do burning, and the debris to be burned must have come from that site. It cannot be hauled in.
You can burn vegetative debris, but you cannot burn biological waste, hazardous waste, devices or materials that contain asbestos or mercury, pharmaceuticals, tires, rubber material, residual oil, used oil, asphalt, roofing material, tar, treated wood, plastics, garbage or trash.
Yard debrisFlorida Forestry permits burning yard waste without prior authorization, but officials advise you to find out the burn conditions – including wind speed and direction – before burning, to see if it’s safe.
All material must be generated from the place where it’s being burned.
You can only burn between 9 a.m. EST and one hour before sunset. You must burn in a noncombustible container no more than eight feet wide.
You can only burn if the fire is 150 feet from an occupied building, 50 feet from a paved public roadway and 25 feet from any wild lands, brush or combustible substance.
Clearing storm debrisLand-clearing, tree-cutting or storm-generated debris follows similar rules and yard waste. The main difference tends to be that a company, contractor and/or government entity may be conducting the burning.
That said, those overseeing the burn must follow the same safety rules. It’s also preferable that they check the moisture content of the vegetative debris to ensure it won’t produce too much smoke, which can be a health and safety hazard, especially near roads.
For further questions on large vegetative burns, contact the Florida Forestry Service or visit FloridaDEP.gov/air/air/documents/open-burning-regulations-fact-sheet for a document of these rules.
Campfire pitsFlorida Forestry does allow “recreational burning,” such as open burning of vegetative debris and untreated wood in a campfire, ceremonial bonfire, outdoor fireplace or other contained outdoor heating or cooking device.
Again, the key element is that it’s only certain materials and both contained and monitored.
GarbageTo quote the “Know Fire Law” pamphlet on open burning from the Florida Forest Service, “it is illegal to burn household garbage (including paper products), treated lumber, plastics, rubber materials, tires, pesticides, paint and aerosol containers.”
State officials don’t make any distinction between burning materials in a pile, a pit or a steel drum-type container. Such materials are either explosive, highly reactive, produce toxic smoke, burn too hot to control or produce large amounts of airborne embers that drift far distances, setting blazes downrange from the garbage fire.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief of Operations Mark Ellis said Monday that, in addition to getting out of control, the Highway Park fire spread into an area where people had dumped tires. The burning tires created the large column of black smoke neighbors saw and made extinguishing the fire that much more difficult.
The Florida Forest Service cautions that anyone who conducts an open burn and loses control of it, can and will be held liable for property damage and suppression costs.