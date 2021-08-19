SEBRING — While people in Florida prepared their kids for school, the Florida Forest Service was sending rangers out west to help with mountain wildfires.
It’s something many of them have done for years, helping to shore up the number of people on a disaster response, now more than ever.
One of them, Kari Sikio, spent a 14-day deployment as a receiving and distribution manager for a supply depot in Winthrop, Washington. The depot supplied the Cedar Creek Fire, east of the Cascade Mountains, just south of the Canadian border. Within five days of his arrival, that fire had swelled to 38,000 acres and another fire, Cub Creek II, started seven miles away and swelled to 38,000 acres, too.
“With all the fires we’re having out west, the nation has been stretched for resources,” Sikio said.
Usually, the supply depot and camp would have a 30-person support crew, with 10 doing supplies and 20 handling maintenance and clean up.
“This time it was me and three others doing supplies,” Sikio said.
Sikio, a wildland firefighter for 21 years, came back at the beginning of August, one of many sent from Florida and several other states to help with western wildfires, where dry conditions have turned small sparks to big blazes very quickly.
Big blazesThe Cedar Creek Fire swelled to 38,000 acres, Sikio said, in part because of terrain. The mountains hamper firefighters’ access to an area that hadn’t burned in a while. Rather than try to put it all out, he said, crews put in fire breaks to protect the town, and used backburning.
In Florida, prescribed burning helps prevent big fires from happening, Sikio said, and Florida’s flat terrain makes it easy to put a ring around a fire. However, from past western deployments, he and other Florida forest rangers have said wind-driven flames send sparks over natural fire breaks, like rivers and roads, and over the tops of valleys from peak to peak.
Conditions were right, he said, for Cub Creek to start up and get as big as Cedar Creek. Fire investigators determined Cedar Creek was lightning, as far as Sikio knew, but Cub Creek II was still under investigation.
Keeping suppliedAn operation like Cedar Creek, Sikio said, has firefighters running 60-70 miles of hose, in 100-foot sections, pumping water from rivers and lakes directly on the fire or into tankers to port it closer, where they fill 1,500-gallon portable and collapsible “ponds” for fire trucks to draw water.
“I’m a firefighter here,” Sikio said of Florida. “A lot of folks in camp are Forest Service, but not firefighters. The purpose of that camp is to support [people] out on that fire.”
It’s a 16-hour day, he said. The supply depot has an 800-square-foot tent to keep staff out of the sun and portable lampposts to support around-the-clock operations. Starting early in the morning, people supply fire crews with hoses and fittings; axes, shovels and other tools; parts and gasoline for chainsaws; coolers with ice and water, and nine AA batteries in each of their hand-held radios.
This may sound extreme to Floridians whose battery-operated weather radios may be able to work on one or two sets of batteries for a week or two. Sikio said the high-power, two-way radios firefighters use in that terrain need nine batteries to operate, and will drain those batteries in a day. With 900 people working a fire, he said, batteries come on a pallet — 14,000 at a time — and are gone within two weeks.