SEBRING — Florida Forestry Service wants people to stop burning, at least until fire weather conditions improve.
Polk County, immediately to the north of Highlands County, has instituted a burn ban to drive the point home further. For now, Highlands County has not had severe wildfire issues, but the county did have a landfill fire that lasted more than two days with strong breezes that sent smoke all over the county.
Had those breezes picked up burning embers from a wildfire, Highlands County Fire Rescue and the two municipal fire departments would have more than one major incident on their hands.
Highlands County has instituted burn bans before, including last year, in the midst of a pandemic, when county officials worked up a set of soil and weather conditions that could trigger an automatic burn ban, if needed. At that time, Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor suggested that the county consider the first, soil conditions, when the Keetch Byram Drought Index (KBDI) hits 550 or higher, as measured by the Florida Forest Service.
At that point, Bashoor said, vegetation has dried out enough to light easily, and Florida usually gets that dry for several days or weeks from April to early June, before summer rains return.
For the drought index to trigger a burn ban, Bashoor said at the time, it would need to stay high for a sustained period. Commissioners at the time suggested a three-day period.
Winds and/or lightning could come into play when the National Weather Service issues a “red flag warning” for fire-prone conditions of low humidity, high heat and sustained winds. The county has had at least one such warning in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, Polk County has experienced dry weather conditions for an extensive period of time, and has put a burn ban in place.
Their prohibitions include campfires, bonfires, unpermitted controlled burns, fireworks, and burning of yard trash, household trash, construction debris or organic debris. Most of these are prohibited and/or strongly discouraged by Florida Forestry at any time in the year.
The Polk County ban also includes any non-commercial burning of material — other than for religious or ceremonial purposes — which is not contained in a barbecue grill or barbecue pit. The total fuel area may not exceed three feet wide or two feet high.
Polk County’s average on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) has averaged 508 with a minimum of 420 and a maximum of 597. Highlands County falls inside the same range, according to Friday’s KBDI report.