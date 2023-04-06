SEBRING — Tuesday night saw a Florida Forestry Service and Highlands County Fire Rescue team up against a 15-acre blaze just south of a subdivision off Thunderbird Road.
It got within 100-150 yards of the southern edge of Vantage Pointe.
“This is the closest to a community in a long time,” said Miguel Navarez, public information officer for Florida Forest Service, Okeechobee Division.
The fire, which grew to 14.4 to 14.5 acres, was 50% contained, as of when he spoke at midday Wednesday.
Standing near fire lines cut Tuesday night by bulldozers, with the strong scent of burnt logs still filling the air, he said the Forest Service has brush trucks running in and out of the woods to his hot spots. Some firefighters were on side-by-side ATVs with fire-suppression equipment mounted on the backs of the vehicles.
He also said the Forest Service had five “dozers” on scene Wednesday, with one of them deployed to cut additional fire lines and four more on standby, in case the fire reignited.
Highlands County public information reported that Fire Rescue got a call at 6:54 p.m. for a fire in the area of Thunderbird Hill Road and Camry Court. Navarez said the Forest Service got the call at or shortly after 7 p.m.
The county reported that the brush fire burned just off Thunderbird Hill Road and near undeveloped sections on the west end of Sebring Hills between Quail Avenue and Nightingale Avenue.
HCFR units that responded include Engines 7, 10 and 19; Brush Trucks 7, 9, 9-2, 10, 10-2 and 19; Tanker 9; Rescues 7 and 10; Battalion Chief 1; Division Chief 1; Chief 4, and Emergency Management.
Fire crews worked against the blaze until 11:30 p.m. into midnight. Navarez said they had no damages or injuries reported.
Driving into the area, the Highlands News-Sun witnessed downed trees all along the sand trails leading into the undeveloped western portions of Sebring Hills, south of Thunderbird Road and west of South Egret Street.
Navarez acknowledged that those trees were likely storm-created debris from not only last year’s Hurricane Ian but from previous seasons as far back as Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Dead logs and branches left behind from storms, especially in unoccupied areas, only tend to get cleared out by wildfire or by slow biodegradation.
“If it’s not properly cleaned out, it’s added fuel to the fire,” Navarez said.
