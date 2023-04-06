Discussing the state of the fire

Florida Forest Service personnel talk with Miguel Navarez, at left, their public information officer and the one on scene to answer questions about the state of a 14.5-acre wildfire that broke out in an undeveloped area south of Vantage Pointe in Sebring. Navarez said it’s the closest a fire has gotten this season to a community in the Okeechobee District.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

SEBRING — Tuesday night saw a Florida Forestry Service and Highlands County Fire Rescue team up against a 15-acre blaze just south of a subdivision off Thunderbird Road.

It got within 100-150 yards of the southern edge of Vantage Pointe.

