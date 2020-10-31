Jacquelyn Lockhart is becoming a force to be recognized not only in Highlands and Lake County, but soon to be across the country. In September, Lockhart announced the creation of the FOREVER LIVING Foundation at a local heartfelt event.
“We’re working even stronger and harder to be that that voice. We have to band together to speak up for what’s right,” Lockhart said.
Lockhart lost her 22-year-old son Lamonte Jacquez Lockhart when he was murdered in Mount Dora on May 15, 2020. At this time, law enforcement officials are still investigating the case. There are a lot of different aspects of the evidence to consider and is receiving careful consideration.
“Lamonte was playful and sincere. He loved playing with his nieces and nephews. They miss him so much – we all do. He had so much potential in his future. He wanted to be an entrepreneur,” she said.
Lockhart has turned her personal tragedy into a foundation that will help everyone, “Stand for Justice.” She is a strong woman, and a minister, who says that “God has a purpose” and that led her to create the FOREVER LIVING Foundation.
On Monday, Oct. 26, FOREVER LIVING introduced their foundation in Lake County, Florida. This is a key area as Lamonte was murdered in Mount Dora, which is in Lake County. The event was held in the Lowe’s parking lot. Lockhart said the turnout of people supporting the event was exciting and very moving.
“We did a balloon release, prayed and sang. Lamonte’s favorite song was “This is A Move” by Tasha Collins, which speaks of God’s strength. This is FOREVER LIVING’S theme song,” Lockhart said.
“My daughter is very energizing and is dealing with her grief in a very positive way,” Dr. Robert Shannon said. “She wants the memories of those lost to never pass away. She has helped so many people.”
FOREVER LIVING wants to be a platform for families who have suffered a tragic loss. It will soon host a website, blog and Facebook page. It currently offers a Crisis Support Line where people can call in at 8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday or Sunday evenings. The number is 425-436-6387, (access code) 7579027.
“There are too many murders; too many children are lost. Many people are afraid to speak; afraid to get the answers and get justice. This has to stop. We have to stop the violence,” Lockhart said.
Lockhart says that it doesn’t matter who you are, a person is a person and should be treated equally so justice can be served.
This positive energy created the FOREVER LIVING Foundation, which is a non-profit organization that will serve as an outlet for those who are grieving; for parents who feel their child’s voice needs to be heard.
Some of the services the foundation will offer include counseling for families, social gatherings, support groups and educational assistance. The goal is to offer spiritual, mental and wellness support. People can feel free to call even if they just want someone to pray with. There will be events planned in the near future.
“If we don’t put God in control and trust in him, we will fail. Trust is God, not in man, as God will show us the way,” Lockhart said.
After the holidays, Lockhart will be meeting with others in California to take this platform nationwide.
“Together we are strong. We will stand with God. Together we can fight for justice.”