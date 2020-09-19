SEBRING — Jacquelyn Lockhart, with Wings of Faith, has turned her personal tragedy into a foundation that will help everyone “Stand for Justice.” She is a strong woman who says that “God has a purpose” and that has led her to create the FOREVER LIVING Foundation.
On Sept. 15, people gathered to celebrate the announcement of the FOREVER LIVING Foundation. There was strong support from friends, family and others who have suffered the loss of a loved one to violence. Heartfelt prayers, Lamonte Lockhart’s favorite song and a beautiful balloon release to remember those lost, celebrated a new beginning that was moving as well as uplifting.
Lockhart lost her son, 22-year-old Lamonte Jacquez Lockhart, when he was murdered in Mount Dora on May 15, 2020. There has been no arrest made yet, but Lockhart has faith in local law enforcement. She says they have helped and supported her so much in her time of grief.
“My daughter is very energizing and is dealing with her grief in a very positive way,” Dr. Robert Shannon said. “She wants the memories of those lost to never pass away. She has helped so many people.”
“Everyone has been so supportive in Highlands County,” Lockhart said. “I especially want to thank Lt. (Tyrone) Tyson, Deputy (D’wayne) Council and Detective (Du’Wayne) Kelly. The Sherriff’s Department has been wonderful.”
To lose a child is hard enough, but to lose a child whose life was taken from them in violence by the hands of another is something that never goes away.
Alex, the son of an Avon Park corrections officer, lost his life. His killer has been captured. Lockhart’s nephew’s son, Christopher, was killed in Highlands County. Shelly Carter’s son, Brandon, was killed and is still an unsolved case.
“Deputy D’wayne Council’s son was also murdered. He has set up a foundation in his name. This family has been so supportive as they understand and have been there. The pain is just so deep,” Lockhart said.
Lamonte Lockhart was a young man who loved music and wanted to be an entrepreneur. His favorite song was “This is A Move” by Tasha Collins, which speaks of God’s strength. This was played as the theme song for the new foundation.
“I wanted to turn all of this into something positive and asked, what can I do? I want to keep our kids alive and living. We all want to stand for justice for everyone,” Lockhart said Wednesday.
This positive energy created the FOREVER LIVING Foundation. This is a non-profit organization that will be a platform to serve as an outlet for those who are grieving; for parents who feel their child’s voice needs to be heard.
Some of the services they will offer include counseling for families, social gatherings, support groups and educational assistance. Their goal is to offer spiritual, mental and wellness support. People can feel free to call even if they just want someone to pray with.
Their crisis line is 425-436-6387, (access code) 7579027. Calls are accepted from 8–8:15 a.m. and 8-8:15 p.m. daily. An 800-number for other services is being established.
More events and activities are planned to support the needs of the community. Watch the Highlands News-Sun for more information.
“I had to do something. My son’s voice needs to be heard so we can keep him alive. When you listen to Lamonte’s favorite song, you hear that when Christ moves, things begin to happen – change, even miracles. We need a move,” Lockhart said.