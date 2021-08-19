SEBRING — When Giselle Acevedo, Highlands County’s deputy Supervisor of Elections, saw her signature on a ballot petition in July 2019, she stopped short.
Acevedo, second in command in the elections office, didn’t remember signing a petition to change voting requirements in Florida. Someone had picked the wrong signature to forge, because one of Acevedo’s responsibilities is to ensure petition signatures are authentic.
The initial discovery ballooned into a larger case involving hundreds of forged signatures. The suspect, Derrell Gregory Crumedy, was brought back from Polk County in March to face forgery and other charges. On Wednesday, a judge set his pretrial hearing for Sept. 22.
After seeing her signature had been forged, she remembered something odd that had occurred a few days earlier. Election officials are allowed to sign petitions, and she had agreed to provide her signature to a young petition circulator outside her office. Instead of jotting down a signature on a list on a clipboard, each person fills out and signs an individual form.
“About a week and a half ago, a young man was standing outside the entrance of my work place,” Acevedo wrote in her complaint to law enforcement. “He asked me if I could sign an initiative petition raising Florida’s minimum wage for him. I was in a hurry, so I took the blank form and told him I would bring it back to him. Later in the morning, I took the filled petition form and handed it to him.”
It was a few days later that she ran across her signature – in the wrong place.
“As I was verifying petitions for Citizen Requirement to Vote in Florida Elections, I came across my petition with my information and signature that had obviously been forged.”
In other words, though she had actually filled out a form to be on the petition to raise the minimum wage, someone had filled out her information and forged her signature on a form showing her support for another cause.
The elections supervisor maintains the names of signature collectors; Acevedo quickly determined the young man to be Crumedy, 19.
In addition to the voting requirement and minimum wage petitions, Crumedy gathered signatures on petitions for marijuana laws, banning red light cameras in ticketing, voter approval of constitutional amendments, and a push to allow all voters to vote in state primaries, regardless of party affiliation.
Acevedo allegedly found suspicious signatures on 37 other voting requirement petition forms, forms collected by Crumedy. She called the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Michael Ahrens viewed a security video of Crumedy handing the form to Acevedo. He then found the suspect performing his duties in front of the Highlands County Courthouse on Commerce Street.
He allegedly admitted to signing Acevedo’s name to the form; as the deputy and Crumedy together reviewed each questionable signature, Crumedy said he had simply completed forms that had not been properly filled out.
In February, Ahrens charged Crumedy with 15 counts of signing another person’s name on a political ballot; four counts of scheming to defraud, 15 counts of forgery, and 15 counts of submission of false voter information.
He left Highlands County for Polk County, and was arrested on a warrant from Highlands County. He was brought back to Highlands in March and was arraigned in May before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada.
Like other Florida paid petition circulators, Crumedy earned from $2 to $4 per authentic signature; however, the investigation found 404 possible fraudulent forms containing 161 possibly forged signatures, Ahrens said.
Karen Healy, assistant supervisor of elections, could not comment on the case, but said the Supervisor of Elections Office does not pay for the signatures; petition circulators are paid by the political groups that sponsor Florida ballot initiatives. The groups, such as the group pushing for looser marijuana laws, typically have names like “Make it Legal Florida.”
“Whoever sponsors the ballot measure must collect the signatures,” Healy said. “They need to get enough signatures to get it approved on the ballot.”
Faking petition signatures is not the same as voter fraud; it does not affect votes on Election Day and doesn’t reduce anyone’s ability to vote. Petition pages with questionable signatures are simply thrown out and not counted.
Some 26 states still allow payment per signature petitions, but do allow groups to pay signature gatherers on an hourly or salary basis.
The most recent states to ban paying circulators on a per-signature basis were Florida in 2019 and Arizona in 2017, according to Ballotpedia.
By the way, Florida elections officials are allowed to sign ballot petitions. Any registered voter can do so.