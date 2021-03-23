Forgiveness
Few believers, elders, and pastors do not really understand the Forgiveness Process. Then how do you forgive? Make it simple, step by step. Read the steps over and over.
1. Guilt of sin sends you to Yahweh (God Almighty for forgiveness of sin!
2. You explain in detail your sin-s. All of it.
3. You ask for forgiveness.
4. He (God Almighty) to forgive and He does. Go and sin no more.
5. How? By forgiving those that sin.
6. Forgive yourself, for you are the sinner!
7. How many times to forgive? 7x70=490 times.
8. Yes, sometimes you may need more than 490 times.
9. Every time your sin seeps back into your memory, forgive yourself again and again.
10. This cleans your memory and alerts against repeat.
Now you can truly forgive others and help them to forgive themselves so they can forgive you also.
Ralph Z. Bell
Lake Placid