Formal logic tells us that people form ideas based on repetition and herd mentality. Say something often enough and it becomes true even if it’s not. An idea held by those we idolize must be true, especially if it’s pleasing to our ears. A dynamic personality can sell any hoax as fact. Evangelists and political hacks have mastered this talent. Inconvenient facts are expendable.
COVID runs rampant and has crippled the health system and other businesses across the nation. Help wanted signs litter the landscape. Health facilities are overloaded with the sick from this newest variant. Yet the masters of propaganda are more concerned with demonizing the CDC and health care professionals over their pleas to exercise sensible precautions.
Artful dodgers deflect from this deadly crises to focus on the tiresome Afghanistan debacle and efforts by the state of Texas to curtail women’s reproductive rights. Constant repetition by self-indulgent politicians like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbot have convinced many that COVID precautions are just a Democratic conspiracy. Masks and vaccines are bad because right wing shills say so.
Afghanistan, thanks to George II, was lost from the start. Abortion is a flagship issue kept afloat by the Echo Chamber. These are not front page topics any longer. COVID is current and deadly. Doubt the logic if you will. The people follow. The people die.
Horace Markley
Sebring