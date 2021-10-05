SEBRING — Ti’Andre Daley, charged with shooting into a house from a car and shooting at another man on the street, pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted second degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
In exchange, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada sentenced him to 10 years in state prison, minus more than a year he’s already served. Daley also will serve eight years probation upon release. He will be required to submit a DNA sample as well as submit to warrantless searches and seizures.
“Mr. Daley, I once again find myself sentencing a young man to a lengthy prison sentence,” Estrada said. “I question what have we done wrong ... more and more men in front of me for crimes of violence.”
The pre-arranged plea deal included a request from the family for Daley to be sent to a prison close to home. They also requested that he be sent to a Christian-focused institution where he can continue his education.
Those requests must be handled by the Florida Department of Corrections; separation of powers leaves jails and prisons under the direction of the Secretary of Corrections Office, not the judicial system.
Daniel Riccardo Paige, Daley’s attorney, won motions to limit such information as videos of Daley dancing to rap music and smoking, as well as images of guns or the shooting of guns that could hurt his client’s case.
If Estrada is puzzled why young men in the community participate in gun play, Daley’s adult supporters say the accusations against him are out of character for the man they’ve known since he was a child. Daley family members were in court to show their support.
Teacher Marie W. Daniels wrote Estrada about Daley last year, remarking that he was an A student and taking advanced classes at Avon Park High School. He also won “Florida High School Athletic Association bests” in the 100-, 200-yard dashes as well as the high jump in March and April in 2019.
“I have known Ti’Andre since he was a baby,” she wrote. “He has been a polite and responsible individual all of his life. I also believe as we move forward, he will continue on a positive path and emerge as a person dedicated to making this community a better place among young people.”
Pastor Winifred Salmon of Wauchula Church of God, also wrote Estrada, describing Ti’Andre as a likeable, polite, and education-oriented young man.
“Judge Estrada, his older brother in college, kids have a tendency to get caught up in peer pressures. I have never known Ti’Andre to be a bully or ever start an argument nor be involved in any altercations.”
Though Daley had only speeding and driving with license suspended, his Highlands County court records show no criminal history. However, Florida law treats gun crimes seriously.
In some cases, if an individual is convicted of second degree murder – rather than a plea – it carries a minimum mandatory of at least 16 and three-quarters years’ imprisonment without the possibility for parole.