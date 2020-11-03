I was saddened to hear of the passing of my friend, Jim Whitney, and shocked that his dear wife Cheryl passed the following day. (Both of COVID-19). Jim was a long-time science teacher and basketball coach in Highlands County. He served in this capacity at both Avon Park and Sebring High Schools.
As his former principal I can attest to the fact he was a wonderful example to all the students he taught and coached. He was very professional and a devout man, who also served his church and community well.
Jim attended St. Bonaventure University where he played basketball alongside teammate and Basketball Hall of Fame winner Bob Lanier.
I am sure there is so much more to be said of this special couple. I just didn’t want his passing to go unmentioned in the newspaper.
Karl Engel
Avon Park