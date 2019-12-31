AVON PARK — A 57-year-old former Highlands County deputy sheriff and a 31-year-old woman were each charged Friday on methamphetamine possession.
James Edward Casey of Avon Park, who retired from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office as a sergeant in 2013 after more than 27 years of service, is being held in the Highlands County Jail without bond.
Under Parker V. State of Florida, his bond was rescinded for September charges of domestic battery by strangulation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of heroin with intent to sell, drug possession with intent to sell and possession of drug equipment.
His new charges are possession of both methamphetamine and drug equipment.
Also arrested was Jessica Nicole Howell of Avon Park on charges of possession of methamphetamine, of a controlled substance without a prescription and of drug equipment.
It all happened at 2:41 p.m. Friday at a traffic stop at Locke Street and North Hart Avenue in Avon Park, arrest reports said. Casey was driving a gray Ford F250 and Howell was his passenger.
The deputy at the stop asked both Casey and Howell to get out of the truck, and Deputy José Molina and K9 Lady did a “sniff-search” of the truck, and Lady alerted on the truck, arrest reports said.
Deputies then searched the truck. In the glove compartment, they found two used syringes and a blue elastic band. The syringes field-tested positive for methamphetamine residue, reports said, and the band was alleged to have been used as a tourniquet to enlarge veins for injection.
On the driver side of the center console, in an open-topped bin that would be beside Casey’s right leg, deputies found a black digital scale with residue that also field-tested positive for methamphetamine, reports said.
The scale was alleged to have been used to weigh narcotics for sale.
When questioned under Miranda warning, Casey said he was unaware of the items being in his truck, reports said. Howell was also questioned, but her statement was redacted from reports.
During a strip search at the jail, deputies found a bag on her that also had heroin residue, again based on a presumptive field test.