SEBRING — Trey Marley, the former Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy who resigned after an inmate was slightly injured while in his custody, won’t face charges.
The diversion agreement will postpone Marley’s prosecution while he meets various requirements. The details of the diversion are still being ironed out.
“Just like a pending plea agreement, diversion contracts are not made known to the court [usually] until they truly are solidified,” Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office charged Marley with a single count of culpable negligence after an Aug. 19 jail video showed him pulling a man toward the sally port at the back entrance to the jail.
According to the charging document, the video shows Marley, 28, “pulling him with hard force toward the door in what appears to be a takedown maneuver. Due to the arrestee being handcuffed behind his back, his face and upper body strike the entry door.”
Marley is represented by Peter Barone, a former police officer who specializes in use of force cases and other police matters.