VENUS — A local man, formerly of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit, had his hand torn off Wednesday night by an alligator.
Former colleagues state that he is in recovery after surgeons reattached his hand.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, currently handling the case, confirmed by phone Thursday that former sheriff’s deputy Greg Graziani was attacked by an alligator Wednesday night.
By email, FWC officials also stated that they received word at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday about a possible alligator bite at a licensed captive wildlife facility on County Road 731 in Venus.
FWC officials stated that they responded to the scene, from which the 53-year-old man was transported to the hospital. They did not have information on his condition, but stated they are the lead agency, still investigating the incident.
Graziani lists himself in online sources as owner of Graziani Reptiles Inc. in Venus and curator at Gatorama Inc. in Palmdale. National Geographic Wild’s television series “Python Hunters” also lists him among the trio of hunters featured on that show.
Highlands County computer-aided dispatch (CAD) reports state that Consolidated 911 Dispatch received a call at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday of a man bit by an alligator, missing his entire arm. Reports state he was confirmed at 7:35 p.m. as conscious and breathing.
The first unit on scene was Brush 45, arriving at 7:44 p.m., according to Highlands County Public Information. CAD reports also state that Brush 45 was joined by Engine 41 at 7:53 p.m. and Battalion Chief 2, Rescue 36 and Rescue 19 at 7:58 p.m.
Public Information also said Division Chief 1 responded to the call.
Dispatchers put Aeromed II on standby at 7:40 p.m., CAD reports said, and soon learned from the caller that the man’s left arm was mangled with bone exposed, but not bleeding out. The alligator was locked in an enclosure, CAD reports state, and the man was conscious and out of the enclosure.
As of 7:45 p.m., CAD reports listed injuries as a “partial amputation” of the lower left arm with a tourniquet tied onto it.
Aeromed arrived at 8:11 p.m., CAD reports said, and shortly after 8:30 p.m. had the patient en route to Tampa General Hospital.
