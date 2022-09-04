SNS-hills090522a.jpg

Hassan Hills.

 HASSAN HILLS

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Back in the day, Chip Simmons and Hassan Hills had something of a professional acquaintanceship.

Simmons was a young police officer and Hills was a teenage drug dealer. The way they saw it, they each had a job to do, and over the years, their trades caused them to cross paths several times.

Recommended for you