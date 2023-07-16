Retired Sebring Fire Lt. Harold V. Allbritton held such a close place in the hearts of his fellow firefighters, it’s hard now for them to talk about losing him.
“He was one of the best men you’ve ever known,” Chief Robert Border said of the man who was his lieutenant when he started with the department. “He was an honest and kind man, firm when he needed to be.”
One piece of advice Border remembered Allbritton giving was, “Treat people right.”
Beyond that, Border, already a man not given to gab, couldn’t talk at length about his now missing mentor, saying it was still tough to talk about.
Capt. Austin Maddox said Allbritton, hired in 1976 and a Sebring city firefighter for 25 years before retiring in March 2001, would often return to the downtown station to talk with the younger firefighters and impart some wisdom.
“When he had something to say, you listened and heard what he had to say,” Maddox said.
Allbritton’s grandson, Keegan, is now a Sebring city firefighter in his grandfather’s footsteps, but Maddox said Keegan grew up with his grandfather working the family cattle ranch in Venus.
Keegan Allbritton said Border and his grandfather were on duty together in June 1997, the day Keegan was born. Keegan said he and his grandpa worked side-by-side every day on the ranch — fixing fences, keeping the weeds mowed out of the pasture and hunting hogs, starting him off as soon as he was out of diapers.
“He was my best friend,” Keegan Allbritton said.
They both got into fire service much the same way.
Harold Allbritton was a day worker in his youth, working for ranchers in the county, and didn’t get into fire service until he was 32. It was then-Sebring Fire Chief Legare Smoak suggested that he get a more regular job with pay and benefits.
Keegan said his grandpa knew Smoak from hunting trips in the Everglades, but resisted the idea, saying that ranching was all he knew. Smoak got insistent, indicating that the job was Allbritton’s.
“’If you want the job, you need to move to Sebring,’” said Keegan Allbritton, repeating Smoak’s words and accent.
So his grandparents packed up and moved to Hotiyee Avenue, his grandfather went to fire school and started serving.
In 1976, the department had just one air pack, Keegan Allbritton said, and the closest place to refill it was Bartow. Soon enough, his grandpa rose to the rank of lieutenant.
Keegan Allbritton remembers former Sebring firefighter Paul Byrd, who has served with Lake Wales Fire Department for 15 years or more, telling that he could gauge how hard he’d have to sweat based on Harold Allbritton’s demeanor in the morning.
Harold Allbritton also owned caladium fields, which on cold nights had to have kerosene heaters burning to keep the bulbs warm, which meant refilling the heaters all night.
If he was sitting up in his recliner at Station 15, coffee in hand with his feet on the floor, he was ready to work and everyone else would, too. If his feet were up, he’d been up all night, was tired and was less likely to be strict about the chores.
After retirement, he’d come back to the station to give advice to younger firefighters, Keegan Allbritton said, like “Keep working on your education. Never stop taking classes. Never stop learning.”
With work, he told them to give 110% and never cause problems.
“He was a true ‘Southern gentleman,’” Maddox said. “He never met a stranger. He always had a smile on his face.”
It wasn’t long after retirement when Sebring Fire got Ladder 14, which Harold Allbritton insisted on climbing. The same 1996 Pierce Engine that he used was still there when Keegan Allbritton started work seven years ago, on his father’s and grandfather’s advice not to choose mowing lawns as a living, but to choose something with a pension.
“The world is now missing a one-of-a-kind hero, in my eyes,” Keegan Allbritton said. “He was my superhero. He’s done a lot for me in my life.”
A native and lifelong resident of Sebring, Harold Allbritton was 79 when he died on July 6. He was the son of William and Ethel Lee Crews Allbritton, and served in the U.S. Army after graduating high school.
Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Harley Albritton, he is survived by his wife Janet Pollard Allbritton; son, William, and grandson, Keegan.