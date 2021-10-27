SEBRING — Habitat for Humanity of Highlands County suspended its executive director this summer, after she was accused of fraud during her former job as an elected assessor in Missouri, involving at least $23,000 and potentially more than $250,000.
Wendy Sue (Nordwald) Kozma had a clean record when hired in July 2020, said Habitat for Humanity Board Chair Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. Nothing in her criminal, civil, driver’s license or sexual offender background reports had indicated any improprieties or anything amiss, he said.
However, after she had been working for Habitat for Humanity for a year, on July 19, allegations came to light about possible out-of-state fraud, De Genaro said. The board immediately suspended her without pay, he said, and by July 28, she had resigned.
“When she offered her resignation, we accepted,” De Genaro said.
He also said that Habitat for Humanity has done an audit of its accounts since her arrival and has not found anything out of order or funds unaccounted for.
“We are strongly committed to transparency and strengthening operations and oversight,” De Genaro said. “We take all claims of misappropriation acts seriously, and have taken all policies and procedures necessary to address them as they arise.”
According to a probable cause statement issued July 20, 2021, by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kozma was accused of 15 counts of theft from the education fund of the Missouri State Assessors Association between 2011-2020. She was responsible for the fund, the statement said, and upon her departure in 2020, the association reviewed its account and found erroneous expenditures.
An investigation revealed that from 2011 and 2020, Kozma allegedly wrote 196 Missouri State Assessor’s Association checks to herself, many of which with a memo line for “reimbursement” and a vast majority to herself for an even dollar amount. Also, the account had a monthly automatic debit from the Missouri State Assessors Association account to Planet Fitness.
All of the checks Kozma allegedly wrote to herself were drawn from The Missouri Bank in Warren County, Missouri. The total amount of checks she allegedly wrote to herself from the association’s account exceeded $250,000.
The report listed 15 checks, all but one of which were more than $1,000, with two exceeding $2,000, all from the Missouri State Assessors Association between 2018 and 2020.
The probable cause statement alleges that shortly after Kozma became aware of a possible investigation, she wire-transferred $46,000 to the Missouri State Assessors Association. Allegedly, she claimed that was all she owed them, that it was just a misunderstanding and asked that “the dogs be called off” regarding the investigation.
However, the report states, when the Missouri State Assessors Association asked her for bank statements for the account, she provided them with forged and falsified documents. Furthermore, reports said, a review of her personal bank and credit card accounts allegedly indicated that she did not use her personal accounts to purchase anything for the Missouri State Assessors Association, that would have required reimbursement.
Local press in Warren County, Missouri, reported that she was arrested in Polk County, where she lives, and booked in Warren County, Missouri. During her first hearing, her attorney handed over her passport, news reports said, as a precaution against her leaving.
Also, news reports stated, she is allowed to live at home in Florida during preliminary court hearings. However, she had to sign a waiver of extradition hearing to prevent any future roadblocks to returning her to Missouri.