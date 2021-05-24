SEBRING — It was once a temporary home for children whose home life had taken a turn for the worse.
Now the building on Sparta Road that once housed the Hansen House has been rezoned. County commissioners voted last week to take the conditional use restriction off of it, making it easier to sell.
The site, a little less than a mile south of U.S. 27, will still be R-3/high-density residential zoning. It just will no longer have the conditional use it had before when the Children’s Home Society used the site to house children who had been removed from an abusive or unstable home until they could be reunited with their parents, put in long-term foster care or even adopted.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts, who formerly worked for the county in Human Services and who is both founder and board chair for the Champion for Children Foundation, said he found it a sad closing on a chapter in the county history where many people and groups came together to raise funds for a “go-to” facility to care for abused or neglected children.
The building was large enough to house siblings at the same facility, he said.
Roberts later told the Highlands News-Sun that the facility, in later years, transitioned from housing children to housing troubled teenagers, which may have hastened some of the maintenance issues as well as operational difficulties, including teenagers trying to escape.
Sarah Beth Rogers, manager of the Children’s Advocacy Center, said that her office had records on 120 children in foster care as of the start of March, but only 17 licensed foster homes in the county.
With some homes housing siblings, Rogers said approximately 97 kids are being housed out of county in either Polk or Hardee county, as long as those counties have space for them.
If not, a few might have to go outside the Tenth Judicial District, she said.
“It’s sad to see it closed when it’s needed so much,” Roberts said.