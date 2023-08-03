Jury selection for Jack Charles Howard III is scheduled for Monday morning.
Once jurors gather at the courthouse they will be brought upstairs for voir dire – after the judge dispenses with pretrial considerations.
Howard, the former Heartland Christian Academy physical education teacher accused of sexually molesting a minor student, faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
Howard is charged with six counts of lewd molestation, one count of sexual battery/custodial authority under 18 and sexual battery.
On May 3, Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden ruled that the young victim’s mother can testify as to what her daughter told her about Howard’s alleged sexual assault. During such child hearsay motions, lawyers ask judges to allow an adult to testify about what a child said about a sexual assault.
According to the motion to admit the hearsay evidence, the mother of the Heartland Academy student had just picked her daughter up at the school when she noticed her female child was troubled.
The girl told her mother that one of her fellow students had been in a relationship with the coach, with inappropriate touching and kissing. The mother – perhaps understanding the true situation – suddenly asked her, “What did he do to you?”
She told her mother that he had smacked her on the rear and pulled her head toward his crotch and committed other such actions.
Defense lawyer Yohance McCoy, sought to keep the mother’s testimony from the trial.
“The statements from the alleged victim to her mother were not spontaneous, they were elicited, derogatory statements,” McCoy told Cowden. “The mother already had information in her mind from when her daughter came forward earlier.”
On Thursday morning, Cowden will hear from lawyers about their preparedness for trial. Assistant State Attorney Courtney Lenhart has said she’s ready for trial.