Lakers Ring Auction Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers’ Slava Medvedenko, right, of Ukraine, and Denver Nuggets’ Francisco Elson, top, of the Netherlands, dive for the ball in the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Oct. 20, 2005. Former Lakers player Medvedenko is selling his two NBA championship rings to raise money for his native Ukraine.

 FRANCIS SPECKER/AP FILE PHOTO

LOS ANGELES — Former Los Angeles Lakers player Slava Medvedenko is selling his two NBA championship rings to raise money for his native Ukraine.

Medvedenko was a power forward on the Lakers’ championship teams in 2001 and ‘02, playing alongside Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

Recommended for you