AVON PARK — Residents who were evicted from the Landmark Suites Motel after paying their rent say they are moving on with their lives.
Tauwan Graham and Kimberly Betts were among at least a dozen renters who say they weren’t told the motel was to be closed until it was too late to find new places to live. Betts and Graham, who rented separate rooms there, found themselves without water, electricity, and of course, air conditioning Labor Day weekend.
When a kind sheriff’s deputy told her she had to leave, Betts quickly found herself on the street with no place to go. She filled out an application with the Heartland Coalition of the Homeless for a small apartment, but she had to spend two nights in Donaldson Park downtown when no rooms were available.
Women sleeping in the open are especially vulnerable to attack.
“It was pretty scary, you can spend the day there and people don’t bother you, but at night you have to hide yourself. I couldn’t sleep because of the mosquitoes and everything,” she says, pointing to the insect bites on her legs.
“I have a hard time asking for help,” said Betts, smiling with relief. “I was at my lowest point and I said, ‘God, I can’t do this by myself. I need some help.”
Dr. Bobbie Smith-Powell found Betts a one-room apartment with new air conditioning, a refrigerator and microwave oven. Smith-Powell, whose 501©(3) organization – Heads, Hearts & Hands of Heartland Inc. – helps arrange emergency and transitional housing for people who have no place to lay their heads at night.
When the public heard of the abandoned residents at Landmark Suites, Smith-Powell hustled to get rooms for all of them. Some found shelter through a local church, in a shelter run by Smith-Powell and her husband, and other homes.
HHHH is a subcontractor for Heartland Coalition For the Homeless, whose executive director is Brenda Gray. Gray administers a Housing and Urban Development grant that helps people affected by COVID-19 job loss.
“Dr. Bobbie helped me find this apartment, which helped me look for work,” she said. “A big issue I faced was where to put all my stuff when I applied for jobs. I had a big duffle bag I carried on my back and whatever fit in my bicycle basket. I can’t go to a job interview with all that stuff.”
She now has the privacy necessary to rest, reflect and rejuvenate.
Betts now has a job at McDonald’s, which she says pays pretty well. “I will be able to pay rent and start my life again.”
Graham, a polite young man who also was among the last three residents of Landmark Suites, found help through Smith-Powell and her organization.
“It feels better to have a place to live,” Graham said. “This will never get shut down anytime soon.”
Graham pays his rent as before, from checks he receives every month. He also wants to find work but pledges to lose weight while doing so. He has a place to lay his head and to think, to make plans.
“I was having back problems because of my weight,” he said. “I have to lose this so I don’t have problems working.”
He said the landlord who was losing the property collected his rent knowing the motel had been sold weeks earlier. “He collected most of the people’s checks, too, before he left, he didn’t let everyone know right away,” Graham said.
“They came on Sept. 14, changed the locks, and at that point I was the last one there,” Betts said. “According to a sheriff’s deputy, the place sold in June, and I paid rent for July and August.”
Mark Cheeley, the former owner of the motel, told the Highlands News-Sun that he collected rent from the residents after it sold but mailed the money to lawyers representing the man taking the motel back from him.
Pompano Beach Attorney David R. Roy represents the company that loaned Cheeley the money to buy the motel. Cheeley has not sent rent payments to his office for at least 17 months, the lawyer said.
“The last payment received from Mr. Cheeley was March of 2020 and he hasn’t paid taxes since 2019 or thereafter,” Roy wrote in an email to the Highlands News-Sun. “Nor has he kept the place insured; neither my office nor my client have received a dime from anyone.”
By the way, HHHH also operates a mobile shower and laundry for homeless people, as well as a food line on Harris Street in Sebring. The organization needs donations to repair a pickup truck with which it pulls the mobile shower. They also hope to find someone to donate a fixer-upper house for HHHH’s use. The property owners need not transfer ownership to HHHH.
“We will fix it up and use it to provide much-needed housing,” Smith-Powell said. To donate to HHHH, contact Smith-Powell at 863-451-2230.