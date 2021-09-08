LAKE PLACID — American flags will be lowered this morning around town for former Mayor Gary Nichols, who died on Aug. 31, 2021. He was 56. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church, 118 N. Oak Ave., Lake Placid.
Nichols served as a member of the Town Council from 2000 to 2004, He was mayor for two years, from 2002 to 2004. The mayor serves as the tie-breaker on the five-member council.
He was a teacher and brought his organizational skills to the town’s government, Town Administrator Phil Williams said.
“Gary Nichols was one of three well-educated council members that wanted a professional government,” Williams said.
His levity helped the council get through sometimes emotional debates. “The council was often confrontational back then, and Gary was supportive and had a great sense of humor,” Williams said.
Council Member Debra Ann Worley agrees. “He was a great charismatic personality and great family man,” she said. “His concern and love for Lake Placid will always be admirable.”
His mayoral and human resources abilities were honed during 20 years with Publix Super Markets, Inc.. He also taught at South Florida State College and the University of Central Florida’s College of Business in 2006.
Nichols attended the University of Florida in 1986, the year he met his wife, Rebecca. They recently celebrated their 34 years of marriage. After that, he earned his bachelor’s in science at the University of Central Florida in 1987 and his master’s degree in business administration at the University of South Florida in 1995.
Nichols is survived by his wife, Rebecca; children, Daniel Nichols (Rebecca), Matthew Nichols (Logann), Cecilia Nichols and Elizabeth Chapman (Alva); parents, Judith and James Nichols; siblings, Lisa McDonald (Daniel), Joel Nichols and David Nichols (Katrina); and grandchildren, Bella Eberle, Charlotte Nichols and Henry Nichols. Despite his young age, he lived a very full life, brought positive energy everywhere he went, and touched the lives of thousands, his family said.
He also volunteered as officers in the Boy Scouts of America, United Way, and Rotary International. He was a resident of Eustis at the time of his passing.
The Nichols family asks that friends, colleagues and mourners donate to their favorite charities rather than send flowers.
Lake Placid locals will remember him as a kind man who sought to support those in need.
“When he became mayor, I always felt like we understood each other,” Williams said, “including Fair Labor Standards, Americans with Disabilities, and Family Medical Leave Acts.”