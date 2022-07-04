SEBRING — A former employee of The Palms of Sebring has been charged with defrauding the facility’s former director of at least $20,000.
The Highlands County prosecutor’s office arrested Lynn Maria Nolan, 26, in October and charged her with grand theft, scheme to defraud, and fraudulent use of a credit card. According to Florida statutes, scheme to defraud of more than $20,000 is a first degree felony that can bring 30 years.
The information that outlines the charges names former Palms Executive Director Chevonne Elizabeth Foster as the victim. The assisted living facility is at 725 S Pine St., in Sebring.
The information said between November 2017 and June 2019, Nolan fraudulently “obtained or used money and or credit with a value of $20,000 or more” and undertook a systematic scheme to steal money from the facility. Nolan was released on $11,000 bond and is represented by defense lawyer William Fletcher. She pled not guilty Oct. 22.
Nolan’s next pretrial hearing is July 20.