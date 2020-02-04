I would like to give recognition to a dear friend of mine who has lived most of her life in Sebring. Her name is Danielle Vivian (formerly Danielle Plank). She graduated Sebring High School in 2003 and went on to become an elementary school teacher in Highlands County. She worked in such schools as Sun 'N Lake Elementary and Saint Catherine's.
She recently moved to the Port Charlotte area and became a first grade teacher at Peace River Elementary School. I am proud to say after such a short time at their school she had been nominated and has won the prestigious award of Teacher of the Month.
I think her former students and colleagues in Highlands County would love to hear this news. Congratulations. There is nobody else I can think who deserves this award more than you.
Lori Derespina
Sebring