Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) passes as Minnesota defensive back Beanie Bishop (7) pressures during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Madison, Wis.

 ANDY MANIS/AP PHOTO

GAINESVILLE — Former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is transferring to Florida, giving the Gators an experienced starter at a depleted position.

Mertz announced his commitment on social media Wednesday. He is expected to enroll at the Southeastern Conference school in January.

