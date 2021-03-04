Used to be that one was only subjected to sensationalized journalism when standing in line at the market, gazing at bat-boy on the cover of tabloids. But then the owner of the Sun, Rupert Murdoch, decided to bring his fictionalized and debased version of journalism to TV, à la Fox.
- Which, combined with Reaganomics, propelled our decent into hell, as Murdoch turned scandal and fiction into fact for the uninformed, naive and gullible, who’re susceptible to hyped BS, — Elvis is alive — later falling prey to unsubstantiated conspiracy theories promulgated by scumbags Murdoch and Ailes. The bigger the lie, the more it’s believed, Murdoch learned that in his tabloid days; then you just repeat the lie over and over, and sheep will eventually believe it, just ask T.
Which gave rise to, and encouraged, those amongst us who can’t distinguish critique from hatred and bigotry, discernment from malevolence and animus, nor decency from douchebaggery, to boldly voice their inanity in various forms of disinformation.
Lost in vanity, ignorance and arrogance, knowing not what they do, or what they’re talking about, employing the blind understanding, reason and maturity of philistine children, with the vocabulary thereof, spewing verbatim Fox talking points, with nary a thought of their own.
Uncritical reasoning stemming from our failure to educate our people: resulting in shamelessness, with no sense of decency, modesty, humility, brotherly love, grace, charity, or mercy, i.e., hubristic and narcissistic, self-righteous hypocrites, spouting nonsense that ignores Christ’s command to, ‘above all else, love one-another’, and pathetically fails under the least bit of scrutiny.
Which is transparent and obvious to any conscious and rational being, as they laugh at the vacuous absurdity and silliness of unenlightened and shameless knaves; who should know better and would if they spent their time reading books. Instead of wasting it writing juvenilely small-minded drivel, with the eloquence equivalent to a fourth grader, reciting scripture without understanding the basic precepts of love espoused by Christ in parables. For stories create the neural connections that result in understanding the why’s of the thou-shalt-not’s, which unenlightened children recite by rote, as do immature adults.
Hence, one should become literate before attempting to teach, otherwise they only embarrass themselves before the eyes of the learned, but are too dumb to know it, for they have no shame, no introspection, self-discipline, contemplation or subsequent wisdom, evident in their uninformed writing, setting themselves up as a paragon of virtue, but having the mind and integrity of a conceited child, knowing not what they do, oblivious to maturity and reality.
Trying in vain to teach, but never learning, lost in vanity and blind to themselves, vainly knowing nothing nobler than themselves, — the curse of selfish illiteracy — the eternally clueless, graceless and foolish child who’s never wrong, a monster with no reflection in the mirror, unable to grasp the artistic analogy, aka, the proverbial idiot without doubt, incapable of reason, devoid of grace and love.
- Readily available on Fox, where vanity, ignorance and arrogance walk hand in hand as always; e.g., Tucker Carlson, the ultimate douchebag, deceiving folks with his hyped and insane madness and foolery, helping give rise to an idiotic fascist tyrant like T. But an intelligent knave in the future, like Tom Cotton, might easily take us down the fascist rabbit hole, heaven forbid.
Fox has thereby successfully brainwashed half of America; heaven help us, for they think that virtue, knowledge, sanity and love of thy neighbors is evil, and apparently only the rapture will save us from these morons. Evident in our dilapidated schools but brand new prisons, which shamefully led to the highest incarceration rate in the world.
In an inhumane and evil apartheid system where Blacks are incarcerated at five times the rate of whites — but you can’t fix stupid. America, the land of the free: free corporate, socialist fascism, that is, while leaving half of us in or near poverty, the highest rate in the developed world.
Thus our only hope — as the civilized world laughs at our decadence — is to focus on, and unsparingly fund, the liberal higher education of our youth so they’re capable of thinking for themselves, as their future depends on it. For we must teach them the values of knowledge, virtue, intelligence, empathy and compassion, and that vanity, bigotry, and totalitarian fascism are evil.
Because our morons failed to learn these lessons from WWII, or much of anything else, as they don’t use dictionaries and haven’t any intellectual curiosity or self-discipline whatsoever, possessing no knowledge derived from history or culture, lost in self-righteous delusion and incorrigible stupidity.
Lowlife degenerate spoiled brats who never grew up, as they weren’t educated and disciplined in their youths; and now it’s too late for them, for one can’t break through the wall of their bigoted vanity. Only mortification can save them now, which Christ will impose one day, along with peace, love and understanding; then those who are now first, or who think they are, shall be last, Kyrie eleison.
Thank you God for music, the arts and the love thereby expressed, which uplifts humanity, shining Your light of love on the darkness of ignorance, bigotry and hatred, in this, earth’s darkest hour; although we’ve just begun, as we continue to celebrate our passion for love and life through the God-given talent of artists. Amen
“The essential American soul is hard, isolate, stoic and a killer. It has never yet melted.” — D.H. Lawrence.
Mark Zembower is a Sebring resident.