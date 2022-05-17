SEBRING — The shortage of national infant formula has also hit Highlands County. Walking down the store aisles looking for infant formula has been similar to shopping in a ghost town. In the meantime, in an announcement late Monday, government officials said there could be formula products on store shelves within the next two months.
Heartland Core Wellness’ Healthy Start Care Coordinator Lindsey Kelly gave some insight into the shortage problem and offered some tips to parents.
“I guess it all kind of started during the COVID period, but then it really kicked in. Back in February, the recall on Similac was a big (problem), and (then) EleCare and Alimentum.”
The voluntary recall of Abbott Nutrition formula and closing of its Sturgis, Michigan plant has caused a deficit on the amount of formula making it to store shelves. Abbott is reportedly the largest producer of formula in the nation. It is one of three manufacturers to hold contracts with Women, Infant and Children (WIC) program.
Shipping problems are also being blamed. At the end of the week of May 8, the out-of-stock percentage nationwide was at 43%, with Florida listed as 41.34%, per Datasembly. It shows Tennessee with the highest out-of-stock rate at 54.71% for the same period.
“We’re definitely still feeling the effects of it locally,” Kelly said. She has seen it personally.
Many stores have limited the number of cans of formula that consumers can be purchase, if they can be found at all.
She said having family and friends being on the lookout for the needed formula is a good way to cover more stores. Reach out to family members in other counties, if possible, to widen the net. Kelly’s clients are having better luck in Lake Placid.
“If babies are on a prescribed formula and the family receives WIC, then WIC can actually help them out with ordering it sometimes,” Kelly said. “But if it’s a generic, like Similac and Enfamil, that doesn’t require prescription, families are on their own to find it.”
Kelly said not to wait until your supply is very low to look for the formula you need, to look for new cans before reaching the bottom of the can.
“But if it’s a dire need, call your pediatrician, because pediatricians oftentimes have sample cans at their office,” Kelly said. “I know they try to reserve for, you know, emergency cases where you’re on your last can, but also talking to your pediatrician about switching to a different formula that might be more readily available.”
It is important not to water down the formula you have in order to stretch it, she said.
“It can cause more health problems, possibly including a baby losing weight,” Kelly said.
Another strong suggestion is to not use the recipes for homemade formula floating around the internet. Kelly said to talk to your child’s pediatrician before making changes to the formula, including switching brands. The FDA has strict regulations on formula. Homemade recipes may not be as complete at the 30 nutrients required, such as vitamin A, calcium and iron.
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Catliff seems positive things are looking up as he spoke on several talk shows Monday morning. He expected to make an announcement sometime Monday afternoon on additional measures to tackle the shortage. Reopening the Abbott plant in Michigan and getting production going would be a big part of the solution. On May 13, Abbott put out a statement via its website that states it could open in two weeks.
“We would expect this to gradually get better over the next several weeks, really several months, to be completely up to normal,” Catliff said on “CBS Mornings” on Monday. “But, I’d stress that to be completely normal means 100% of normal. And as long as we’re in a reasonable range, it should be entirely possible for families, to get their formula increasingly, really over the next several days to weeks.”
By end of business on Monday, Catliff’s prediction would come to true. The FDA and Abbott announced they have come to an agreement to reopen the Michigan plant to begin production of formula. The exact details, such as a start date, were not known by press time. The Associated Press reported that once production resumes, Abbott has said it would take at least eight weeks to get products into stores.
The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services has put together a list of resources and included it online at hhs.gov/formula/.