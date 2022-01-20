FORT MYERS — Promising outdoor traveling adventure and family fun, the Fort Myers Recreation Vehicle Show motors into the new year at the Lee Civic Center this Jan. 27–30, according to Everett Henkel III, president of Florida RV Trade Association-Region One. This annual event returns following its cancelation last season due to the COVID pandemic and supply chain issues.
This year’s RV extravaganza provides attendees the opportunity to see the latest and best camping products available to RVers and lovers of the great outdoors offered by a slew of RV dealers, Everett details. “Attendees can view hundreds of recreation vehicles aged 2017 and newer of all different types, sizes and prices. The show also features about over 50 outdoors and camping supply vendors,” he says. “This family-friendly event focuses on the fun, flexibility and affordability RVing provides consumers of all ages.”
Units on display include gas and diesel motorhomes, travel trailers, toy haulers, fifth wheels, park models and van campers featuring all styles, brands and price ranges.
Besides RVs, the show allows attendees the chance to browse close over 50 outdoors and camping vendors displaying equipment and accessories to help outfit RVers or provide information on camping throughout the nation. Items include new towing systems, specialized lighting RV insurance, unique camping equipment and where to camp throughout the nation. Daily free RV travel and maintenance seminars also will be offered.
Due to the huge interest and demand for RVs and the RV lifestyle, the RV Industry Association recently declared 2021 the “Year of the RV.” With 62% more RVers in 2021 than in 2001 and the dramatic rise in RV popularity, the national association reports the pandemic signaled a fundamental change in the way Americans travel, vacation and live.
Demand for RV units has grown month over month in 2021, breaking all previous wholesale shipment records. The latest projection shows the most likely year-end total for RV units built in 2021 to be 602,200 units, representing a 40% increase over the 2020 year-end total of 430,412 units. It will also be a 19% gain over the current comparable record high of 504,600 units set in 2017.
The ways in which RVers in 2021 use their vehicles are changing, as well. For instance, Millennial and Gen Z RV owners are more likely than their older counterparts to travel to music festivals and to pack technology, like video game consoles and streaming devices, and outdoor sports gear in their units. Campgrounds have begun to cater to these new RVers, offering access onsite or nearby to activities like horseback riding, boating, hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing, golfing, go-cart and ATV driving, racquet sports and more.
Record industry growth is expected to continue through 2022 with shipment projections ranging between 599,760 and 627,700 units with a most likely total of 613,700 units, an increase of 2% over 2021.
The 36th Annual Fort Myers RV Show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 27-30). Admission is only $10 with children under 16 free. Parking is free, courtesy of the RV Trade Association.