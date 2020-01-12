FORT MYERS — Celebrating 35 years of providing outdoor traveling adventure and family fun, the Fort Myers Recreation Vehicle Show motors into the new year at the Lee Civic Center this Jan. 23-26, according to Everett Henkel III, president of Florida RV Trade Association-Region One.
This year’s RV extravaganza provides attendees the opportunity to see the latest and best camping products available to RVers and lovers of the great outdoors offered by 13 RV dealers, Everett details. “Attendees can view hundreds of new recreation vehicles of all different types, sizes and prices. It also features about 100 outdoor and camping supply vendors,” he says. “This family-friendly event focuses on the fun, flexibility and affordability RVing provides consumers of all ages.
“For years, the Fort Myers RV Show has been the top RV show in Florida and the Southeast simply because of the high quality products, outstanding displays and competitive prices,” Everett explains. “I’m proud to say this emphasis on quality has enabled the show to grow into the largest dealer-sponsored show in Florida and one of the largest RV shows in the Southeast.”
The 35th Annual Fort Myers RV Show features 13 dealers from along Florida’s Gulf Coast displaying a large selection of new 2020 recreation vehicles of all styles, brands and price ranges, including folding campers, gas and diesel motorhomes, travel trailers, toy haulers, 5th wheels, park models and van campers.
Besides RVs, the show allows attendees the chance to browse close to 100 outdoor and camping vendors displaying equipment and accessories to help outfit RVers or provide information on camping throughout the nation. Items include new towing systems, RV insurance, specialized camping equipment and where to camp throughout the nation. Daily free RV travel and maintenance seminars also will be offered.
According to the RV Industry Association (RVIA), the national RV Industry shipped a total of 483,672 units in 2018 — the latest available data. This is a slight decrease of 4.1% from 2017’s record-setting year. The industry hit a low point in 2009 when only 165,700 units were shipped. Conventional travel trailers and Class C motorhomes continue as the strongest segments. Even with this slight decline, however, the RV Industry had a $114 billion national economic impact with 596,355 jobs and $32.2 billion wages in 2018.
For most, RV travel remains an affordable option for over 9 million RV owners. A new study by CBRE Hotels Advisory Group found that RV vacations cost much less than other types of vacation travel, even when factoring in fuel prices and the cost of RV ownership. The study found there are cost savings of 21-64% for a four-person travel party, while a two-person travel party saves 8-53%, depending on the type of RV and type of vacation
“For the majority of RV buyers, the interest on their purchase is tax deductible since it qualifies as a second home per IRS rules,” Everett continues. “Now is the time to buy since RV prices have never been lower while interest rates remain near historic lows, making the RV lifestyle surprisingly affordable.”
The 35th Annual Fort Myers RV Show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 23, 24, 25, 26). Admission is only $10 with children under 16 free. Parking is free courtesy of the RV Trade Association. To reach the Lee Civic Center, take exit 143 (State Road 78) and go east three miles. Go to FRVTA.org/show/ft-myers-rv-show/ for more information.