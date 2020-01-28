SEBRING — A panel met with residents Monday afternoon to examine issues and dispel some myths concerning possible connections between gun violence and mental health.
The discussion revealed two myths: That gun violence is necessarily tied to mental health or that people who have mental health issues are gun users.
It also revealed that, according to people working with mental health issues and/or law enforcement, the people in the best position to monitor a person for any tendency toward violence are those closest to them.
The unfortunate caveat, however, is that those closest to a person might not realize his or her behavior or mental state is changing. Since it tends to be a gradual process, they might miss key indicators that someone is needing help.
Monday’s panel consisted of, in alphabetical order, Drug Free Highlands CEO Aisha Alayande, Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman and Tri-County Human Services CEO Robert Rihn.
Tri-County organization deals directly with mental health issues, while Drug Free Highlands deals indirectly with them, especially in cases where people “self-medicate.”
The Sheriff’s Office not only has to deal with gun violence incidents or reports of people acting in a dangerous manner, the Highlands County Jail, run by Blackman and over which he was once the captain, often ends up housing people who have mental health issues when they get into trouble with others.
The event was organized by Indivisible Highlands County FL, and housed in the fellowship hall of Emmanuel United Church of Christ on Hope Street off Hammock Road in Sebring.
All three panelists, speaking to a question of whether the problems of guns, mental health and mass shootings was a simple or complex issue, said it was exceedingly complex.
“There is no one solution. It will be a plethora of several different things,” Blackman said. “If it was that simple, we would have already fixed it.”
Alayande also said she had concerns about even the format of the forum, coupling a discussion of guns and mental health.
“Not all with mental health [issues] are gun users,” Alayande said.
Rihn cited a statistic that 37% of United States homes have guns, which means 67% do not. He said only 3% of people who commit mass killings have severe psychotic issues, and then noted that everyone in the room, at some time, had experienced a mental health issue, including depression or anxiety.
Rihn said experiencing such an issue is not a good indicator of someone being likely to be violent with a gun.
One concern raised by gun owners is the “red flag” laws, which Blackman said could fill a three-hour seminar by themselves. He said “risk protection orders” — law enforcement officers call them “RPOs” — were passed as part of Senate Bills 7026 and 7030 after the Parkland school shooting on Feb. 14, 2018. Put simply, he said if someone says, texts, posts, videos or otherwise broadcasts an intention to use a gun against either one’s self or others, and a witness can swear to that, then law enforcement may be able to secure a risk protection order, if a judge agrees. With that order, officers can seize any guns for 14 days, after which the subject of the order has an opportunity to make a case in front of the judge. If the judge finds the concerns to be valid, police keep the guns for a year. If after that year, the suspect party has had no further incidents and can make a case of not being a danger, the guns are returned, Blackman said. If not, they are kept for a second year, but Blackman said they cannot be kept longer than that.
Out of 105,000 residents in the last two years, Blackman’s deputies have served 116 risk protection orders. While he couldn’t recall immediately how many were rescinded, Blackman could tell the Highlands News-Sun that his deputies had responded to 749 mental crisis cases in 2019 and 656 in 2018, for a total of 1,405, meaning the risk protection orders accounted for less than 10%.
Another avenue to protect people from themselves and others, he said, is a Baker Act involuntary commitment to a mental facility for evaluation. It is also temporary, lasting only a couple of days.
Blackman said FBI studies have shown that mass shootings are mostly premeditated, usually with some form of “leakage,” such as a change in behavior or statements toward others. People who see something should say something.
Rihn also cautioned that those closest to someone might see such a gradual change that they don’t realize that person has changed, and have accepted it as a “new normal.”
A few of the audience members had specific safety concerns regarding elderly individuals who have dementia and also have guns. The first question of the afternoon came from a woman who’s father, a U.S. Army veteran, is in that situation. She didn’t know how to approach him about limiting or ending his access to them without risking a confrontation.
“Sometimes life decisions require people to make their loved ones mad,” Blackman said, whether it has to do with gun ownership or a driver’s license. “It’s never easy when you start taking their independence away from them. If they are a part of your family, you need to do that.”
Rihn said intervention, involving several family members talking rationally to that one person works best, whether for substance abuse or other issues. It will involve people getting mad, he said.
“You are not on your own,” Rihn said. “Your family has to be a part of it.”
Alayande also said it would be good to have protocols in place, as a society, for what to do when someone’s cognitive skills have waned yet they have access to guns or other items that could be dangerous. She recalled how Marvin Gaye, the 1960s and early 1980s singer, was killed by his father after a confrontation.
Another question asked how people can comfort or reassure children, given that shootings have taken place in schools. Blackman said both the schools and his agency have victims’ advocates.
Alayande also suggested a Tri-County prevention program called “Strengthening Families.” It provides parenting skills, children’s social skills and family life skills training for high-risk families, including low-income families and those dealing with high levels of stress.