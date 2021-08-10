SEBRING — If you run an agritourism venue and want to learn more about marketing it or navigating red tape, Highlands County’s Tourist Development Council/Visit Sebring has an Agritourism Readiness Meeting on Wednesday for you.
The 9 a.m. meeting at Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. in downtown Sebring, is a spin-off forum from the stakeholder seminars in late June at the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce. There, stakeholders shared information and gathered input from local tourism-based businesses on how the TDC/Visit Sebring can help.
For this one, the agritourism group wanted to include a closer relationship with the county and a forum to talk about bureaucratic issues and what it takes to turn an idea for an attraction into a working aspect of their farms, fields, groves and ranches, said Casey Hartt, lead marketer for the TDC/Visit Sebring. Some, she said, want to review state laws and best practices, especially with regard to taxation, permitting, licensing, zoning, land-use and liability.
Hartt said the Florida Agritourism Association plans to have representatives at the meeting, perhaps virtually, to help give insight on how similar venues and counties have handled their issues. The association, with the slogan “The Ultimate Field Trip,” includes a blog post about corn mazes, an example Hartt gives as the kind of thing people have thought about including at their sites.
“Their challenges weren’t with getting customers. That didn’t come up in the stakeholder meeting,” Hartt said. “[They’re] always wondering how they deal with the government side.”
The pandemic, she said, with more of a focus on outdoor, open-air activities, seems to make agritourism a more obvious solution.
“With the pandemic and people wanting to do things out of doors, it seems more natural now,” Hartt said.
Fortunately, Hartt said, local venues seem to be geared toward having agritourism. The Caladium Festival tours were always a form of agritourism, she said, and newer venues adapted. Sugar Sand Distillery, she cited as one example, started making hand sanitizer.
Hartt said she has connected with the stakeholders from the June meetings to see if they would attend this week and what they wanted to see on the agenda.
“I’ve gotten good feedback from the county officials,” Hartt said. “The county will be well represented.”
Anyone with questions can reach Hartt at Casey@VisitSebring.com.